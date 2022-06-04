LEXINGTON — A number of area high school teams saw top-eight individual and relay performances at the KHSAA Class 3-A State Track & Field Championships on a bright and sunny Saturday on the University of Kentucky campus.
The Owensboro boys entered with high expectations and finished 25th in the overall team competition with 8.5 points. The Red Devils were led by eighth-grader King Combest, who tied for fourth in the 100-meter dash (10.88). Other top contributors included the 4x200 relay team of Dartez Basham, Reece Carroll, Eli Early and Xander Early, who finished sixth (1:29.84), and Ethan Pendleton finished seventh in the high jump (6-00).
“I tried my hardest,” Combest said afterward. “In the 100, I’m amazed because I came out here ready. I was focused.
“I’ve been training for this meet for two weeks, three weeks, and I was ready. I took the time to focus on myself and prayed. I was running with the big boys. I was happy and I’m thankful.”
Though Combest said he was disappointed with the 4x100 — he slipped out of the blocks, and the team that also included Xander Early, Javius Taylor and Khalil Rodgers finished 11th (44.23) — he was glad to be able to experience the state-level competition.
“It’s amazing when you think we’re at the UK facility and we’re on campus,” he said. “I’m happy I’m here because I want everybody to know who I am. I’m just an eighth-grader and I want to run with the big dogs.”
Ultimately, it wasn’t the performance that OHS had hoped for, but coach Drew Hall wasn’t disappointed in the way his athletes competed.
“I thought we did what we were supposed to do,” he said. “I feel like we could’ve done better but I’m happy with the kids and what they put out.
“It’s just one of those days. You get those days sometimes. Hopefully we learn from that and get better from that.”
And, Hall added, it doesn’t take anything away from what his team did throughout the year.
“I’m very pleased,” he said. “We had high expectations. Our first goal was to win City-County, we finished second. We wanted to win regionals, we finished second in that one. Of course, you always want to win state. We didn’t meet our goals, but it’s not like we didn’t try. We ran into some good teams, that’s just part of it. But I’m happy with the kids.”
Among other top individuals, Muhlenberg County’s Carson Groves finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (39.19).
Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski took fifth in the 1,600 (5:12.10). She also finished 19th in the 800 (2:29.36).
Apollo’s 4x100 relay team of Emily Bertka, Carlie Murphy, Taraya Thompson and Analea Sanders claimed fifth place (50.50).
On the boys side for Apollo, Kaidhyn Stockdale broke his own state record in the wheelchair shot put and captured another state crown with a throw of 41-02.25.
The Eagles’ Thomas Ashby was also sixth in the 3,200 (9:29.46).
Daviess County’s 4x800 relay team that included Lucy Spaw, Bentlei Stallings, Blakely Greer and Emily Rempe was seventh (9:54.07).
“I definitely want to shout out our girls, they ran a solid 4x800 relay today,” DCHS coach John Kirkpatrick said. “They got on the podium. I think they were seeded 17th and ended up getting seventh, PR’d by several seconds. They put together a successful year for sure.”
Apollo’s Mary Ann Lyons was ninth in the discus (106-03.00), while the E-Gals’ Sanders was 14th in the 100 (12.91) and their 4x400 relay team of Sanders, Havanah John, Alivia Norris and Lily Farmer finished 19th (4:20.41).
Other performers for the Owensboro boys included Maurice Moorman (11th in long jump, 20-00.50 and 13th in pole vault, 11-06.00); Carroll (15th in 400, 51.72); and Eli Early (21st in 110 hurdles, 17.14).
On the girls side, the Lady Devils had Trinity Hogg (16th in shot put, 31-07.50); the relay team of AnaKaye Roberts, Jazmine Robinson, Askiyah Hughes and Keeli Hanley (16th in 4x100, 51.77 and 17th in 4x200, 1:50.84); and the relay team of Addison Edge, Abby Ladwig, Maya Joska and Kiley Palmer (21st in 4x800, 10:37.47).
DC’s Nolan Kurz competed in the 800 (14th, 2:01.31) and 1,600 (18th, 4:37.89), with other Panthers performers including Collin Jones (19th in 110 hurdles, 16.85); Seth Pippen (19th in 300 hurdles, 42.50); and Max Dees (21st in triple jump, 38-03.50).
In addition to her relay performance, DC’s Spaw was 21st in the 1,600 (5:40.15).
Ohio County’s Isaac Southard ran in the 200 (12th, 22.77) and the 100 (21st, 11.68), with the Lady Eagles’ Alexandria Schneider in the 100 hurdles (17.60) and triple jump (18th, 31-11.75).
Muhlenberg County had a pair of relay teams perform in the 4x200 with Carson Groves, Trevor Nolen, Brayden Lovan and Grant Mefford (17th, 1:33.57) and in the 4x800 with Landon Groves, Jake Strader, Bryce Revo and Grant Mefford (21st, 8:50.60).
