High school football teams are transitioning from 7-on-7 passing competition to helmets and shoulder pads over the next week as they get ready for the 2019 season.
Daviess County and Owensboro High School each went against Father Ryan, which was once a perennial power out of Nashville, earlier this week, and the coaches of both teams liked what they saw out of their squads.
Apollo and Owensboro Catholic also saw Father Ryan on Wednesday.
DC and OHS are going with first-year starting quarterbacks this season. Joe Humphreys is slated to be the starting quarterback at DC, while OHS will be going with Gavin Wimsatt. Both of those quarterbacks are sophomores.
Apollo is also working in a new quarterback, Vamian Lovinsky, with the graduation of Colby Clark.
"We played pretty well against them, their quarterback is a (NCAA) Division 1 player. He's really good, he made some really nice throws and there was not a real easy way to defend them," DC coach Matt Brannon said. "We scored on them three times. We were either really good or really bad. It was good to expose some things against a real physical team.
"Overall, our 7-on-7 was pretty good. They're young but pretty athletic, in terms of competitiveness, learning the system. Our quarterback, too, he's got a lot of growth. He's young but can make some really nice throws."
OHS coach Jay Fallin liked the pace of the Red Devils' 7-on-7 against Father Ryan and the other competitions, and he also liked the way his young quarterback handled semi-live football situations.
"The first Saturday, we threw five games against different opponents," Fallin said. "If it's well organized, you can get a whole lot of reps in during a short time. Against Father Ryan, we had over three snaps a minute, and that gave us 125 clips (of video). It's an hour, you get things to work on, you can look at film and see what you did well. It's an average pace, it's a good overall thing for everybody."
Father Ryan head coach Brian Rector is from Owensboro, so that's why he brings his team here.
"It's good to throw against somebody different," Fallin said. "They're always really well-coached, they've got a top-notch quarterback, it's a good opportunity for our defensive backs to get a look at some really good competition."
Wimsatt getting his first chance at the controls as the starter was also a key with this 7-on-7 time for the Red Devils.
"Gavin has been really important for us at that position, he's taking the lion's share of the reps," Fallin said. "He's gifted but he lacks experience. He did a nice job of progression, he's on track to be ready. He has an incredible arm, he keeps his eyes downfield, but experience is important. He's going to have some difficult moments, but when he gets out there in a varsity game, it won't be the first time he's been in competition against another team."
All four schools in town also played in a large 7-on-7 tournament with different levels at McCracken County.
"We did 7-on-7 at McCracken County and I was really happy with the defense," Apollo coach Phillip Hawkins said. "We're really not set up for 7-on-7 with our style of passing game. We worked on some things on defense. We wanted to identify as many kids who could play defensive back and linebacker as possible. This 7-on-7 has allowed us to see some depth."
Lovinsky was good in his 7-on-7 work.
"He has a big arm, he's a running guy. His understanding of how to read defenses and coverage has helped him in his development," Hawkins said. "Our five or six guys at receiver and our tight end have been pretty impressive catching the ball."
Apollo will go to a couple of tournaments this weekend. Daviess County will also be in camp at Campbellsville University.
Owensboro Catholic has the only veteran quarterback among the four teams in the city-county. Drew Hartz will be back for his senior season, and the Aces are expecting big things from him in his senior season.
"Drew took most of our reps, 90% of the time and he had a really good 7-on-7," Catholic coach Jason Morris said. "Anytime you let him sit back on a spot, he's going to pick you apart."
Catholic went 10-0 in 7-on-7 competitions this summer, and the Aces did not keep score against Father Ryan. Catholic played in the small school division of the McCracken County tournament and beat Lake County, Tennessee, which had recently won a state championship.
"They were just a really good team," Morris said. "Overall for us, the main thing is to stay healthy, create as much depth as possible, build cohesion with our receivers. Our DBs are going to intercept the football. It's nice to see kids playing with that kind of confidence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.