Several area athletes earned automatic bids to state competition, and others will be in the contention for at-large selections following Tuesday’s Class A, Region 2 track and field meet at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown.
Hancock County’s Lexus Ralph took first place in the 400-meter dash (1:03.28) and was second in the 800-meter run (2:34.57) behind Edmonson County’s Cariann Williams (2:32.84).
Owensboro Catholic’s Cameron Woodward finished second in the boys’ triple jump (39-08), trailing only Bethlehem’s Isaiah Ballard (40-02).
Catholic’s Mallary Bailey also earned a second-place finish in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles (17.03), finishing behind Green County’s Mia Blaydes (16.74).
Hancock County’s Carolina Jones finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (50.91) behind Blaydes (50.59).
The two top finishers in each event automatically qualify for the state meet, while the next 10 performers in each event throughout the state will also be invited.
Others who will be considered for at-large berths include Catholic’s Ainsley Sutter, who was third in both the girls’ 1,600-meter run (6:07.58) and the 3,200-meter run (13:22.69).
Hancock County’s 4x400 girls’ relay team consisting of Jones, Ralph, Sydney Weatherholt and Isabella Ross captured third place (4:28.87).
McLean County’s Kashlynn Rice placed third in the girls’ long jump (14-04.50).
Hancock County’s Ben Baker narrowly missed out on second place in the 200-meter dash (23.79) and finished just behind Todd County Central’s Fisher Borders (23.785).
Wyatt Emmick from Hancock County was third in the 110-meter hurdles (18.51), while teammate Alex Basham took third in the shot put (46-00).
In team competition, Hancock County’s girls placed fourth with 53 points, behind Green County (176), Bethlehem (86.5) and Monroe County (55). Owensboro Catholic was seventh (26), and McLean County placed 11th (11) in the 13-team competition.
On the boys’ side, Hancock County took sixth (39) behind Green County (127), Bethlehem (101), Edmonson County (59), Fort Knox (59) and Todd County Central (46). Catholic was 11th (12) and McLean County was 12th (6).
The KHSAA Class A Track & Field Championships will be held June 1 at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington.
