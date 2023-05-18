Several area athletes earned automatic bids to state competition, and others will be in the contention for at-large selections following Tuesday’s Class A, Region 2 track and field meet at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown.

Hancock County’s Lexus Ralph took first place in the 400-meter dash (1:03.28) and was second in the 800-meter run (2:34.57) behind Edmonson County’s Cariann Williams (2:32.84).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.