The Panthers jumped out to an early lead Saturday and never looked back.
Junior quarterback Christian Arrambide scored five total touchdowns, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College defense forced three turnovers in a 41-21 victory over visiting William Jewell at Steele Stadium.
“I thought it was a great team win,” said Panthers head coach Craig Yeast, whose squad improved to 2-2. “It was not pretty in all phases — we got a lot to clean up on offense, got a lot to clean up on defense, got a lot to clean up on special teams — but it was a team effort. We came out today and we played hard.
“We started out, jumped out to an early lead and held it down. They made some plays, we made some plays, and at the end of the day, we came up with a really good 20-point Homecoming win, and we’re happy with that.”
Arrambide opened the game’s scoring with a 4-run touchdown run, then he later connected with wide receiver David Florence for a 12-yard score and 14-0 advantage — a margin that held until halftime.
The Panthers added to their lead less than a minute into the second half when former Owensboro High School standout Kishawn Walker snagged an interception on the 10-yard-line and walked into the endzone.
“It was a big play for us,” Yeast said of the interception and score. “It was a 14-point game at that point. He made a great play right there. ... I think it was a huge momentum shift for us, a great play by him, and finally a touchdown for our defense. We have a really good defense, and they finally scored a touchdown.”
Arrambide threw his second scoring pass of the day with 9:26 left in the third quarter on a 38-yard touchdown to wide receiver Chauncey Greer — the first of two hook-ups on the afternoon — for a 28-0 lead.
William Jewell (0-4) didn’t go quietly, though.
Consecutive touchdown throws from Cardinals signal-caller Bart Harris brought his team to within 28-14 midway through the third quarter. However, WJC couldn’t get any closer from there.
Two more scoring tosses by Arrambide — a 19-yard pass to Brennen McGuire and an 8-yard strike to Greer — sandwiched a short running TD by William Jewell and provided the game’s final margin.
For the game, Arrambide completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 362 and four touchdowns with an interception. Greer made five catches for 106 yards and a pair of TDs, while Florence added seven receptions for 92 yards and a score. KWC outgained the Cardinals 422-301 in total yardage.
Arrambide didn’t practice all week, Yeast said, so it took some time for him to find a rhythm.
“Early in the game, I thought he struggled, tried to do a little bit too much,” Yeast said, “but I think once the second half came around, he settled down a little bit better. I thought he had a really good second half.
“I’m proud of him because even though he turned the ball over, he continued to come back and make plays down the field.”
The Panthers return to action next week when they open Great Midwest Athletic Conference action against Ohio Dominican at home. It’s another opportunity, Yeast noted, for his team to continue improving.
“I want us to handle our failures and handle our success and come back next week and work our tails off,” he said. “We have a really good Ohio Dominican football team here on our field again, so we want to go out and prepare harder than we did this past week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.