OWESPTS-10-23-22 CLASS 3A CROSS COUNTRY MEET Ashby

Apollo’s Thomas Ashby finishes strong to earn the top individual spot and help the Eagles secure their second straight regional title Saturday at the Class 3-A, Region 1 cross country meet at Marshall County High School.

 Jared Jensen/Paxton Media Group

DRAFFENVILLE — Apollo’s Thomas Ashby and Daviess County’s Lucy Spaw finished first in their respective races at the KHSAA Class 3-A, Region 1 cross country meet Saturday afternoon at Marshall County High School, driving the Eagles and Lady Panthers to regional titles.

Ashby finished in 15:54.35, more than 46 seconds faster than second-place Drew Burden from Madisonville (16:40.97) and the second-fastest pace ever at historic Marshall County. Daviess County’s Nolan Kurz placed third in 16:42.97.

