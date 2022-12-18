The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team led by nine points nearly midway through the second half, but a late push by Ashland allowed the Eagles to escape with a 78-69 conference win Saturday at the Charles Kates Gym in Ashland, Ohio.

Beezy Fernandez knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 60-51 advantage with 11:30 left to play, but Ashland scored 25 of the next 29 points for a 12-point lead with just under a minute left to play. Jordan Roland made a 3 to draw KWC within 77-69 with 10 seconds left, but a pair of free throws by Ashland’s Victor Searls sealed the victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.