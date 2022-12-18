The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team led by nine points nearly midway through the second half, but a late push by Ashland allowed the Eagles to escape with a 78-69 conference win Saturday at the Charles Kates Gym in Ashland, Ohio.
Beezy Fernandez knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 60-51 advantage with 11:30 left to play, but Ashland scored 25 of the next 29 points for a 12-point lead with just under a minute left to play. Jordan Roland made a 3 to draw KWC within 77-69 with 10 seconds left, but a pair of free throws by Ashland’s Victor Searls sealed the victory.
Markel Aune scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists to pace Wesleyan (5-5, 2-2 in G-MAC), while Roland added 15 points. The two combined to make 11-of-29 shots from the field and 7-of-19 from 3-point range as the Panthers’ lone double-digit scorers.
After KWC fell behind 36-23 with 3:55 left in the first half, Aune and Roland combined for 11 points and two assists in the Panthers’ 17-4 run to even the game at 40-40 at halftime.
Aune knocked down a trio of free throws with 16:07 left to spark a 15-4 run by KWC, which took its largest lead at 60-51 — setting the stages for the late push by Ashland (5-4, 3-1).
For the game, Wesleyan made 36.7% of its shots from the field, 12-of-35 from beyond the arc (34.3%) and 13-of-15 at the free-throw line (86.7%) with 14 turnovers leading to 17 points for Ashland.
Ben Sisson grabbed a team-best seven rebounds for KWC, which lost the rebounding battle 39-33 and was outscored 13-7 in second-chance opportunities. Aune and Antonio Thomas finished with five assists each.
Searls paced the Eagles with a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds, leading four players in double figures. Ethan Conley added 20 points and seven boards, Maceo Williams finished with 15 points and Brandon Haraway chipped in 14 points and eight assists.
Ashland made 48.2% of its shots from the floor, including 8-of-19 from 3-point range (42.1%), and connected on 16-of-19 foul shots (84.2%) with 17 turnovers leading to 20 KWC points.
The Eagles claimed the lead in paint scoring (38-16), fast-break points (9-0) and bench production (15-13).
Wesleyan will return for the first of two non-conference matchups Monday with a home matchup against Michigan Tech. After that, the Panthers will be off until a Dec. 31 road meeting against Delta State.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN40 29 — 69
Kentucky Wesleyan (69) — Aune 21, Roland 15, Jones 8, Thomas 8, Boyd 5, Fernandez 5, Sisson 4, Miles 3.
Ashland (78) — Searls 24, Conley 20, Williams 15, Haraway 14, Wheeler 5.
