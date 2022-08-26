Taking a look at the sports world, it’s clear that player empowerment is at an all-time high.
It really doesn’t matter what level, either. Professional, college and even high school athletes are figuring out that they can leave situations they don’t find productive and find a new landing spot somewhere else. In some cases, even leaving millions of dollars on the table to do so.
With this, however, comes plenty of criticism. With the rise of social media usage, there’s much more attention given to these types of decisions — Player A is demanding a trade from this team or Player B is entering the NCAA transfer portal — which also leads to much more negativity.
Every generation has had to deal with it. They’re told that they’re not as smart, strong, talented, capable, etc., as the athletes that came before them. Essentially, they’re told to suck it up and stick it out, or else they’re villainized for being “mentally weak” and giving up.
When did finding a better situation for yourself become such a negative? Only in sports.
If John wants to find a new job that pays more and offers more incentives, he’s supported when he wants to change careers. If Sally doesn’t like her boss, she’s encouraged to find a place that gives her better peace of mind.
For some reason, though, athletes are expected to possess some sort of undeterred loyalty to the programs and teams in which they belong.
A quarterback who loses out on the starting job and would rather go somewhere else where he has a chance to play? Unacceptable.
A point guard who changes his mind after making a college decision and would prefer to go somewhere else? Weak.
Or any athlete that simply wants to better themselves in a different place? Should’ve toughed it out.
All of this is ridiculous, of course, but it’s a narrative that’s often pushed by former players, past generations and even fans: Athletes today are weaker than they used to be.
In fact, as time progresses, athletic achievements are only becoming more impressive. There are a number of contributing factors —namely improvements in technology, sports science and diets — but there’s still the simple fact that they have to go out there and perform.
And athletes are shattering the marks in front of them.
Records, even the ones previously thought to forever go untouched, are regularly surpassed.
Oscar Robertson’s 181 triple-doubles in the NBA was considered unbreakable. Except Russell Westbrook, who’s averaged a triple-double in four of the last six years, is up to an all-time high of 193.
Joe Montana, who many consider the best NFL quarterback of all time, racked up four Super Bowl wins with the San Francisco 49ers. It was an unbeatable mark until Tom Brady came along and won seven Super Bowl rings.
Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for all-time international goals when he reached 110 in 2021.
All of them have changed teams at one point or another. And, as newer generations filter into sports, more records will fall.
Getting to that point, however, isn’t easy.
A person isn’t mentally weak because they want to leave a team or join a different program or switch coaches. They aren’t mentally weak just because they want to be in a different situation.
Athletes now have more say than ever in what they want to do, and it’s because of the generations before — the same ones that criticize — paved the way to that point. If anything, players having the freedom to make their own choices should be celebrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.