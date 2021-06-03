Over the last couple of decades, there’s been a massive shift in the way athletes are able to prepare.
As new technology emerges, new training methods have risen in popularity. When it comes to competition, AAU and club sports have become the norm for youth and high school student-athletes, in addition to their scholastic schedules.
With certain sports seemingly available to play all year, it’s easy to see why focusing on just one might appear to be beneficial. However, coaches — especially locally — are urging their players to branch out.
Take a look around any of the high school athletic programs in Owensboro-Daviess County, and you’ll see.
It’s not uncommon for the same names and faces to pop up multiple times throughout the school year — from football, soccer, cross country, golf and volleyball in the fall, to basketball and swimming in the winter, and even to baseball, softball, tennis and track and field in the spring.
It’s not a coincidence that most multi-sport athletes end up providing a positive impact for their teams.
Those contributions aren’t always as the squad’s best performer, but more often than not, there’s a certain attitude that comes with playing multiple sports — whether it’s in the form of leadership, experience or improved awareness.
So, for coaches around town, sport specialization — defined as “an intense, high-volume focus on just one sport as a means to prepare for college or beyond” — is a negative.
Even the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, which strives to recognize student-athletes who compete in at least three sports during a school year with its Triple Threat Award, recommends a variety.
Doctors agree, citing an increased risk of overuse injuries that occur by specializing — especially in contact sports.
That doesn’t mean single-sport participation is bad, though. There’s a difference between playing one sport and training year-round in hopes of earning a scholarship or ultimately turning pro.
After all, many of the top high school athletes in the area compete in multiple sports.
OHS’s Gavin Wimsatt and Daviess County High School’s Joe Humphreys, a pair of rising senior quarterbacks who have gotten an abundance of well-deserved attention this spring, both play multiple sports. Wimsatt, who recently committed to play football at Rutgers, is a regional champion in the triple jump. Humphreys, meanwhile, played a key role for the Panthers on the hardwood this past winter.
Apollo’s Harrison Bowman competes in four different sports — baseball, basketball, football and soccer — and recently broke the school’s single-season steals record on the diamond. Dan St. Clair and Landon Hamilton are contributors in both baseball and basketball, as well.
Owensboro Catholic’s Sam McFarland, Braden Mundy and Luke Scales are all standouts in both basketball and baseball, along with Whitesville Trinity’s Landon Huff.
And the list goes on and on.
Though they might play different sports and earn their own respective acclaim, multi-sport athletes often have a number of things in common.
They contribute to their teams, both in competition and in the locker room. They show poise under pressure, simply because they’re used to high-pressure situations. And — no surprise here — their coaches love them.
Of course, sport specialization works to a certain degree. After all, if it wasn’t effective in some regard, nobody would do it. Whether it truly makes a difference in the long run is up for debate.
Locally, though, coaches want their players to diversify themselves.
Some of the positives associated with playing more sports include a higher chance of being active as adults, less risk of overuse injury, and, of course, becoming a more well-rounded athlete overall.
Playing a variety of sports usually helps improve skill, and improving skill often leads to helping their teams win.
