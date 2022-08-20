The Owensboro Catholic High School football team took its lumps early last year, but the Aces raced out of the gate to begin their 2022 campaign.
Led by quarterback Brady Atwell, who threw three half-first touchdowns, the Aces rolled to a 42-14 victory over City-County rival Apollo in both teams’ season-opening contest Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
“We weren’t really even looking at this as game one of this season, we were looking at this as a continuation of last season and it just took forever to get there,” said OCHS coach Jason Morris, whose squad strung together a seven-game winning streak after starting 0-5 last fall. “That was our thing. We don’t want to take any steps back because we felt like we were playing such great football last season.
“To me, it’s a continuation because we’re playing a bunch of now-experienced players, and it shows.”
Atwell needed just one play to connect with Tut Carrico for a 34-yard touchdown, and Catholic tacked on another score when Carson Lewis intercepted Apollo’s Christian Combs on the very next play and returned it 50 yards for a subsequent 14-0 lead.
Apollo answered back later in the first quarter when Donte Dixon broke free up the middle and bullied his way to a 36-yard scoring scamper, drawing the Eagles to within 14-6 with 47.6 seconds left in the frame.
From there, though, Catholic reeled off 14 unanswered points — Atwell threw a 40-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Reid Clark and an 18-yard scoring toss to Deuce Sims in the left corner of the end zone — for a 28-6 advantage at intermission.
“Brady’s got everything you can’t teach, and he’s got everything you can teach as well,” Morris said of the sophomore signal-caller, who completed 10-of-17 passes for 219 yards and added 108 rushing yards on 11 carries. “He’s got to get himself in a little bit better shape so he doesn’t cramp up the second half, but the only thing to say about him is he’s a special talent.”
The Aces added to their lead on the first drive of the third quarter, capping off a 10-play, 72-yard march with a 2-yard scoring run by Carrico.
Elijah Blair’s 1-yard TD rush with 11:25 left in the contest capped off Catholic’s scoring and began the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
The Eagles struck again after forcing a fumble — the Aces’ third of the night — when Dixon carried in a 4-yard scoring run in the last minutes that provided the final margin.
Dixon finished with 79 yards and a pair of TDs on 14 carries, but Catholic was generally pleased with limiting Apollo to 151 rushing yards and 262 total yards with two interceptions.
“Us as a coaching staff and us as a football team, we went to work and we knew that we’d have to prepare for (Apollo’s rushers), along with Christian Combs and his running ability,” Morris added. “They got loose a few times, but I think overall, we did a really good job.”
Catholic finished with 431 yards of total offense, and the Aces’ tenacity is what Morris expects to see each week.
“It’s a special group of kids,” he said. “What we told ourselves last year when we were 0-5 is that it’s just numbers, it doesn’t define who we are. They took it seriously, and that’s just who we are.
“We’re going to play this kind of football every game. What the result is doesn’t matter, because we’re going to play this kind of football.”
Both teams return to action next week for a pair of City-County matchups. Apollo travels to face Owensboro at Rash Stadium, while Catholic hosts Daviess County at Steele Stadium.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 14 7 7 — 42
OC-Carrico 34 pass from Atwell (Ranallo kick)
OC-Lewis 50 interception return (Ranallo kick)
A-Dixon 36 run (kick failed)
OC-Clark 40 pass from Atwell (Ranallo kick)
OC-Sims 18 pass from Atwell (Ranallo kick)
OC-Carrico 2 run (Ranallo kick)
OC-Blair 1 run (Ranallo kick)
A-Dixon 4 run (conversion successful)
