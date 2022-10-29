Owensboro Catholic quarterback Brady Atwell rushed for 141 yards and a trio of touchdowns, and the Aces raced past visiting Elizabethtown on the way to a 43-9 victory Friday night at Steele Stadium.

Atwell, who completed 5-of-13 pass attempts for 72 yards, carried the ball 18 times as Catholic finished with 339 yards on the ground.

