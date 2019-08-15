Owensboro's John Augenstein is one of 32 golfers still standing after the opening round of match play in the United States Amateur at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
In Wednesday's first round, Augenstein, seeded 18th, rolled past 47th seed Ryan Smith, of Carlsbad, California, 6 and 4 -- dominating the match from hole No. 7 on.
Augenstein, a former star at Owensboro High School and current All-American at Vanderbilt University, was tied with Smith through six holes.
But Augenstein, despite posting a bogey 5, won the 7th hole, before also winning No. 8 with a par 4.
Each competitor posted pars on the 9th and 10th holes, but Augenstein posted three pars and a birdie in winning each of the next four holes to close out Smith after completion of the 14th.
In 14 holes on Wednesday, Augenstein's card showed 10 pars, two birdies and two bogeys.
Augenstein, who won the KHSAA individual state championship in his junior year at Catholic, advanced to match play after posting scores of 70-71 (1-over par 141) in stroke play qualifying on Monday and Tuesday.
Augenstein faces a stiff challenge in Thursday's round of 32 -- going up against 17-year-old phenom Akshay Bhatia, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, who is ranked fifth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and is set to turn pro in early October at the Safeway Open in Napa, California.
Bhatia shot 72-72 (4-over par 144) in stroke play qualifying to be seeded 50th in the U.S. Amateur. On Wednesday, he defeated 15th seed RJ Manke, of Lakewood, Washington, 3 and 2.
Augenstein, Kentucky's Mr. Golf recipient as a senior at Owensboro Catholic, is 38th in the world amateur rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.