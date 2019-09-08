Alex Fitzpatrick and Conor Gough each won two matches to help Britain and Ireland take a 7-5 lead over the United States on Saturday in the Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
The biennial amateur event will conclude Sunday with four more foursomes matches and 10 singles matches.
Fitzpatrick teamed with Conor Purcell to beat John Augenstein and Andy Ogletree 2 and 1 in foursomes, then topped Cole Hammer 2 up in singles. Gough and Harry Hall edged Stewart Hagestad and Bhatia Akshay 2 and 1, and Gough beat Isaiah Salinda 2 up in singles.
After losing his morning foursomes match, Augenstein, the former Owensboro Catholic and present Vanderbilt star, hit back for the Americans with a 2&1 win over Conor Purcell, making it 4-3 in the match overall.
Augenstein, the U.S. Amateur runner-up was in control for lengthy periods of the contest and a par at the 17th was enough to record the first point of the singles for the USA.
"It was a pretty good day," Britain and Ireland captain Craig Watson said. "It could have been better, but we knew the Americans were going to come back to us. We're looking forward to tomorrow though."
Britain and Ireland took five of the eight singles matches after splitting the four foursomes matches.
"This afternoon I just could not believe the amount of putts Great Britain and Ireland made in the first 45 minutes," U.S. captain Nathaniel Crosby said. "An amazing amount of golf that was fantastic."
Sandy Scott claimed a notable scalp for GB&I, defeating U.S. Amateur champion Ogletree by one hole in a match where the Nairn golfer fired in six birdies.
