Augenstein in U.S. Amateur semis

John Augenstein used another fast start to gain an early advantage and later held off Palmer Jackson for a 3-and-2 match-play victory in the U.S. Amateur Championship quarterfinals on Friday at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Augenstein, a former Owensboro Catholic High School star and All-American at Vanderbilt University, will play William Holcomb V in the semifinals on Saturday, beginning at 1:35 p.m., with FS1 coverage beginning at 2 p.m. The championship match is set for Sunday.
It was another wire-to-wire victory for Augenstein, who hasn't trailed during any of his four match-play contests this week.
The former Kentucky Mr. Golf winner went 3 up within the first five holes, capturing pars on Nos. 3 and 4 while Palmer carded back-to-back bogeys. An eagle on the par-5 No. 5 left Augenstein feeling pretty good about his chances.
"In match play, I always try to win the first six holes," Augenstein told Golfweek.com afterward.
It was a strategy Augenstein learned from Vanderbilt coach Scott Limbaugh and former Commodore Brandt Snedeker. According to Snedeker, winning the first six holes in match play presents a 65% chance of winning the entire round.
"Of course, there's many outlier cases," Augenstein said. "I've lost the first six many times and won the match, but I think when you make that little statement early on, your competitors normally feel like they're kind of behind the whole time."
Following a brief rain delay, however, Jackson battled back to cut the lead to 1. The Pennsylvania teenager hit pars on Nos. 8 and 9, while Augenstein bogeyed both holes.
After playing even for the next five holes, Augenstein closed out the victory with another pair of pars on Nos. 15 and 16, with Jackson bogeying both holes after struggling off the tee. Jackson had a putt for par that would have extended the match, but it rimmed off the edge of the cup and out.
Afterward, Augenstein admitted that he didn't utilize the rain delay like he should have, which "is unacceptable at this point."
In the end, however, he noted his ball placement as a major factor in his victory.
"Chipping is something that I've done well for a long time and something I'm very comfortable with," he told FOX Sports. "It's also a product of leaving the ball in the right spots. I think it's really important around here to leave the ball in the right spots."
