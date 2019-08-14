John Augenstein worked his way into a share for 12th place after the second day of the U.S. Amateur on Tuesday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Augenstein will advance to match play scheduled to start Wednesday after finishing stroke play in the top 64 scores.
The former Owensboro Catholic and current Vanderbilt University golf standout shot a 71 to go with Monday's 70 for a 1-over-par 141 total. Augenstein had an eagle on No. 5 and a birdie on No. 10 to offset four bogeys in the second round.
HOLE-IN-ONE
Mike Evans hit a hole-in-one at Panther Creek Golf Course.
Evans hit the gap wedge on the 101-yard No. 15 hole.
Witnesses were Joe Evans, Harry Evans and Jerry Hardesty.
