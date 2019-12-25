Multiple major accomplishments by John Augentstein on the national amateur golf scene headline the list of top 10 sports stories in 2019 in the Messenger-Inquirer coverage area.
In addition, a home-grown athlete set world records in the raw bench press, a local team won the girls' All 'A' small-school state basketball championship, Daviess County opened its renovated football stadium and Apollo opened its new one, another amateur golfer earned a significant award, an overachieving football team pulled off the upset of the season, a long-established soccer program once more reached the KHSAA finals, a tradition-rich football program reached the KHSAA semifinals, a local high school wrestler captured a KHSAA state championship and an area high school distance runner did the same.
Here are the top 10 sports stories for 2019:
1-AUGENSTEIN TAKES GOLF GAME TO NEW LEVEL
Former Owensboro Catholic High School golf star John Augenstein, now an All-American at Vanderbilt, had a year to remember in 2019.
Augenstein garnered national attention by finishing second in the 119th U.S. Amateur Championship in August at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C.
After a blistering start in the 36-hole finale, Augenstein was 4 up through the first five holes, but Andy Ogletree rallied down the stretch to capture the championship 2 and 1 -- winning four of the final seven holes.
"It was an awesome week, and I really played solid golf most of the week," Augenstein said in his post-match interview with Fox television. "Unfortunately, I didn't play my best golf in the second 18 today."
Despite the setback, Augenstein received a silver medal and, as a finalist, secured invitations to the 2020 Masters and U.S. Open. That same day, Augenstein achieved one of his greatest dreams by being selected to the 2019 U.S. Walker Cup team -- the amateur equivalent to the Ryder Cup.
Augenstein made the most of his Walker Cup opportunity in September at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England -- clinching victory for the United States with his 4 and 3 conquest of Thomas Plumb. One of only four American players to play in all four matches, Augentstein was 2-1-1 in the competition.
"It was really cool, and it was a special moment," Augenstein said afterward, "but I did not know exactly that I had clinched it.
"I mean, it really doesn't matter who clinches it. The fact is that we're a team, and we won the Walker Cup for each other and for the United States."
2-MADDOX PRESSESPAST OWN WORLD MARK
It was a huge year for Owensboro's Julius Maddox, who not only broke the world record in the raw bench press in September, but followed that up by breaking his own mark in November.
The latest record was set at Big Tex Gym in Austin, Texas, where he benched 744.1 pounds at the Rob Hall Classic, a meet sanctioned by the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF). He was spotted by his coach, Josh Bryant, as well as the designated spotters provided by event organizers.
It was only the second of three attempts at the meet. According to the powerlifting website BarBend, Maddox passed on the third attempt due to feeling tightness in his pectoral muscle.
On Nov. 17, the 6-foot-3, 440-pound Maddox did an Instagram live video, offering advice for those who were asking about keys to his success: "I'm blessed to be in this position. All I can say is if you have a dream or something you want to do, go for it. Life's too short to have any regrets, man. I'm going for everything I can and so should you."
Maddox first broke the world record two months earlier at the Boss of Bosses powerlifting meet at Boss Barbell Club in Mountain View, Calif., when he completed a lift of 739.6 pounds.
In June, Maddox made national headlines when he broke the American raw bench press record with a successful attempt of 723 pounds.
Maddox also garnered a lot of attention after he posted a video of himself benching 700 pounds for a triple, which, according to Bar Bend, also may be a first.
3-LADY ACES BASKETBALL WINS ALL 'A' CLASSIC
Owensboro Catholic went the distance in the girls' All 'A' Classic at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, rallying from a 12-point second-quarter deficit to overhaul Walton-Verona in the finals, 44-40.
"We woke up at halftime," Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said. "In the second half, we followed our game plan better, and we just got after it with a little more intensity and focus.
"I'm just so proud of how every player battled, and that's what it takes to win championships like this one."
Catholic was led by a trio of battle-tested seniors -- Mackenzie Keelin, Sarah Beth Clemens and Madelyn Lyon -- along with junior forward Hannah McKay, who emerged as the tournament's Most Valuable Player. All four made the All 'A' All-Tournament team.
The Lady Aces also posted All 'A' Classic victories over Brown (73-23), Murray (42-41) and Covington Holy Cross (57-42).
It was the third such title for Catholic, which also won the small-school state tournament in 2011 and 2013.
The Lady Aces went on to finish 29-8, won 9th District and 3rd Region tournament championships,and defeated Bethlehem (53-47) and Scott County (62-51) to reach the KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals, where they were eliminated by eventual state champion Ryle (55-43).
McKay and Keelin were named to the Sweet 16 All-Tournament team.
4-APOLLO, DAVIESS OPEN NEW/RENOVATED STADIUMS
It was a landmark football season for Daviess County and Apollo high schools in the fact that the programs opened a renovated and new stadium, respectively, in a multimillion dollar project approved by the Daviess County Board of Education.
Daviess County played its first full season in renovated Reid Stadium, with the Panthers' first game in a greatly upgraded facility being a 36-18 defeat at the hands of City-County rival Apollo on Aug. 30.
"We're very excited about playing in our new facility," DCHS coach Matt Brannon said, prior to the Panthers' home-opener against the Aces. "It's an exciting time out here with new construction coming to a close."
Apollo, meanwhile, played its first four home games of the 2019 season at its longtime Eagle Stadium home, but by Oct. 25 the team was ready to compete in their all-new Eagle Stadium -- dropping a hard-fought 49-45 decision to City-County rival Daviess County.
"We're hoping this will be the beginning of a couple of things out here," Apollo coach Phillip Hawkins said prior to the DC game. "The beginning of a new era, showing our program is moving in the right direction, and the celebration of football facilities that are second to none."
Both facilities also feature new tracks, which will be utilized for the first time this coming spring.
The renovation of Reid Stadium and the building of the new Eagle Stadium provide the county and city with four high school football stadiums featuring artificial playing surfaces -- joining Steele Stadium (the home venue for Owensboro Catholic and Kentucky Wesleyan College) and Rash Stadium (the longtime home of the Owensboro Red Devils).
5-ROBERTS EARNS KGA AMATEUR PLAYER OF YEAR
For the third time in his career, Owensboro's Andy Roberts was named the top amateur golfer in Kentucky in early November.
Roberts earned the Kentucky Golf Association's John Owens Player of the Year award for the consistently strong campaign he put forth throughout the year,.
"It's a very good honor," said Roberts, a former Daviess County High School and Brescia University star who has pieced together a prolific amateur golf career. "It's very, very difficult to win because it's a points system -- you have to earn it, it's not a popularity contest. You have to go out and play well and get a lot of points."
For Roberts, who also won the award in 2010 and 2016, this year's honor came down to his final putt of the summer.
"I had a 25-footer and if I made it, then I was player of the year," he recalled. "It literally came down to that.
"When you're that close, it's like a tournament within a tournament; I knew I had to beat Nick (Johnston). If we tied, then he wins player of the year. It just so happened we got paired together that final day.
"The last hole, I make a really good shot out of a fairway bunker and hit a 25-footer to win."
Roberts was joint champion in the Amateur Series event at Bowling Green Country Club, competed in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship in Oregon, placed third in the Kentucky Amateur at Country Club of Paducah and was runner-up in the Kentucky Mid-Amateur at University Club of Kentucky.
6-McLEAN COUNTY STUNS ACES IN 2-A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
No one saw this one coming, except, perhaps, the McLean County High School football team.
In one of the great postseason upsets of recent vintage, the underdog Cougars shocked traditional power Owensboro Catholic on its home turf -- rallying for a stunning 37-36 victory in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs at Steele Stadium.
It was McLean County's first conquest of district rival Catholic on the gridiron since 1992.
"Resilient, resilient, resilient," an ecstatic Cougars coach Zach Wagner said afterward. "What we were able to do here tonight speaks volumes about this program, the community and everything associated with McLean County football.
"We knew we were going to have to pull everything out of the hat, pull out all the stops to have a chance to win this game -- and we did."
Trailing 36-29, McLean's vaunted ground attack -- aided by a converted option pass of 28 yards on 4th-and-21 -- marched 61 yards to paydirt, with Andrew Munster scoring from a yard out at 0:39 to pull the Cougars within a point.
"I pulled everybody around me and said, 'I love every one of you -- now, go out there and win this game,' " Wagner said.
Electing to go for victory, the Cougars eschewed a conversion attempt and took the lead when Landen Capps squeezed into the corner of the end zone on a 2-point conversion run.
Catholic marched from its own 30-yard line to the McLean 18, but the Aces' attempt at a game-winning 34-yard field goal was blocked as time expired -- setting off a wild on-field celebration by the Cougars and their devoted fans.
7-DC BOYS' SOCCER PLAYS IN KHSAA TITLE GAME
It's becoming a habit for the Daviess County High School boys' soccer team, which reached the KHSAA state championship game for the third time in four seasons in 2019.
In the end, the Panthers lost in the title game to a superb Henry Clay team, 2-0 -- a result which took nothing away from another extraordinary season directed by longtime coach Doug Sandifer.
"It's been a great, great season, and I'm just so proud of everyone who has been associated with it," said Sandifer, who led Daviess County to the state championship in 2016. "Our players bought into what we've tried to teach them, and we never got satisfied. We continued to work hard, and we became a better team as the season went along.
"We just kept battling and battling, and it was really rewarding to see this team achieve what it did. It took a total team effort to get where we ended up, and this group was willing to give us that."
The Panthers finished 21-3-2 against a challenging schedule, captured 9th District and 3rd Region tournament titles and posted one-point state tournament victories over Madisonville-North Hopkins (3-2), Warren Central (1-0) and East Carter (3-2).
Jacob Boling and Hunter Clark represented DC on the KHSAA All-State Tournament Team.
"These guys responded to the challenge all season," Sandifer said. "They just kept believing that we could reach our goals -- took things one game at a time and maintained the focus and intensity it takes to defeat quality soccer teams. It turned into a special season for us."
8-OHS REACHES KHSAA 5-A FOOTBALL SEMIS
Sitting 1-1 after two weeks of the 2019 high school football season, the Owensboro Red Devils proceeded to reel off 11 consecutive victories -- not losing again until they were eliminated by then-unbeaten Frederick Douglas 28-17 in the semifinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs in Lexington.
All this in a season that saw the Red Devils lose the services of versatile senior flanker I'monte Owsley (torn ACL) and stellar junior linebacker Austin Gough (broken leg) before the first regular-season game. Gough would return late in the regular season, but Owsley did not.
"Back in July, we had a lot of question marks," OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "We had some serious preseason injuries, and we had a lot of question marks. These guys didn't listen to any of the outside noise or any of the criticism. They tuned all that out and got to work, determined to prove people wrong -- and they did just that."
Renowned for having one of the best defensive units in the state, Owensboro outscored its opposition to the tune of 523-101 on the season.
The Red Devils swept area competition on the way to another City-County championship, rolling over Owensboro Catholic (36-7), Apollo (46-0) and Daviess County (55-17). The team's only loss during the regular season was a 10-8 setback to visiting Evansville Central on Aug. 30.
Late-blooming senior linebacker Kobe Skortz emerged as the Messenger-Inquirer Area Defensive Player of the Year and was joined on the M-I All-Area first team by offensive lineman Justin Millay, wide receiver Treyvon Tinsley, defensive linemen Jaiden Greathouse and Yovani Sales, fellow linebacker Cameron Thompson and defensive back Ben Flaherty.
Burgeoning Red Devil sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, meanwhile, was selected the M-I Area Newcomer of the Year.
9-APOLLO'S MATTINGLY WINS STATE WRESTLING TITLE
Apollo senior Preston Mattingly wrapped up an undefeated season in spectacular fashion in February -- winning a KHSAA state championship in the 120-pound weight classification at Alltech Arena in Lexington.
Mattingly -- who finished the season 51-0 -- earned a 7-2 decision over Ryle's Shay Norton for the title.
"It's very relieving," Mattingly said afterward. "I've been working at it for 12 years and finally won. It just feels like the perfect senior year ending."
Mattingly, who became the first state champon wrestler at Apollo since the program was originated in 2003, had no doubt about the outcome.
"I've been ranked No. 1 the whole second half of the season," Mattingly said. "I didn't really expect to lose. I did not get nervous at all. I told myself I was gonna be confident every single match."
Apollo coach Lee Mitchell marveled at Mattingly's season-long exploits in the sport.
"Every time he stepped on the mat he had that confidence," Mitchell said. "He never was put on his back the whole season. Every match except for one, he just absolutely dominated."
Mattingly's victory highlighted a successful event for the Eagles, who also got a third-place finish from Jake Insko (138) and a fourth-place performance from Jack Fuller (170). As a team, Apollo placed ninth in the state.
10-MUSTANGS' MITCHELL RUNS TO 3,200 STATE TITLE
Muhlenberg County High School junior Jonah Mitchell had a surprise for everyone when he showed up at the KHSAA Class 3-A Track and Field Championships on the first day of June at the University of Kentucky in Lexington -- he was going to win a state title in the 3,200-meter run.
In the regional meet at Henderson County High School, the Mustangs' Mitchell had placed second to friend and rival Christian Parker of Madisonville-North Hopkins.
That wasn't going to happen this time around.
Instead, Mitchell finished in a blistering 9:19.21 on a warm Saturday to easily outdistance runner-up Jacob Brizendine of Oldham County (9:30.76). The Maroons' Parker, meanwhile, was well back in fourth at 9:32.92.
"I didn't run up to my expectations at regionals, so I just sort of refocused and and came into this race blank, expecting to run much better," Mitchell said.
"This proves to be that hard work always pays off, and I can't thank the good Lord enough. I couldn't have done this without God. He has blessed me and my family in so many ways.
"I ran the race I wanted to run, and I really pushed it at the end. It was pretty tough out there and this was a hard-earned win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.