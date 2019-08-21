John Augenstein had a rough finish to the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship, falling to Andy Ogletree in the championship match Sunday over the last handful of holes.
Augenstein had taken a competitive athlete's attitude of going forward by the time Tuesday rolled around.
He was back in Nashville, getting ready for the fall semester to start at Vanderbilt University. At the same time, he was packing his bags for a return trip to Pinehurst, North Carolina, for three days of Walker Cup practice this weekend.
Augenstein was one of the players named to the Walker Cup, the amateur equivalent of the Ryder Cup competition between a team from the U.S. and from Great Britain and Ireland.
The 47th Walker Cup Match will be played Sept. 7-8 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
"I'm very proud and very encouraged about what I did," Augenstein said.
"It's going to be really cool to be a part of all the things I earned this past week. It hasn't sunk in yet that I'll be playing in the Masters."
Augenstein earned an exemption into the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. and a likely invitation to the 2020 Masters, if he remains an amateur. He is also exempt for the next three U.S. Amateurs.
"On Thursday, we have to go back to Pinehurst, we have a uniform fitting, media days," Augenstein said. "Then playing Friday, Saturday, Sunday. We'll try to get figured out who plays with who, what works and what doesn't."
With the U.S. Amateur a couple of days behind him, Augenstein said it was natural to still think about why he may have lost the match and what he thinks happened.
"But I certainly don't have any regrets about how I played, I'm happy to live with the fact he beat me, I didn't give it to him," Augenstein said.
The senior at Vanderbilt, who had a stellar career at Owensboro Catholic High School, picked up a lot of support locally and on social media over the weekend. Augenstein worked his way through the match-play bracket and he was on some nationally televised matches the deeper he went through the tournament. The championship match Sunday was on FOX Sports.
"It's the biggest amateur event in the world, thousands of people are watching it and supporting it," Augenstein said. "When you play well, people notice."
There were several fans from Owensboro who made the trip to Pinehurst for the championship match and followed Augenstein around the course.
"Absolutely, it means a lot to me that people would come down like that, that they care enough to watch me play 36 holes," Augenstein said.
That many holes of high-pressure golf was a lot, but fatigue didn't affect Augenstein until it was over.
"It's a long day for sure, but there's so much adrenaline rolling through, so much excitement out there, you don't feel the toll it's taking on you until after it's over," Augenstein said.
He and the rest of the Walker Cup team will leave for England on Aug. 31 and be gone for eight days. Augenstein has a few areas he'd like to pinpoint for improvement between now and leaving the country.
"Mentally, I've been making really good choices out there, good decisions with how to play the course," Augenstein said. "My irons and wedge play have been really good lately. I'd like to try to drive a little more consistent, and it's the same thing with putting. Toward the end of the U.S. Amateur, my putting wasn't consistent. That needs to be more consistent if I want to contend for championships."
