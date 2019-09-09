Former Owensboro Catholic High School star John Augenstein delivered the clinching point, helping the United States capture victory at the 47th Walker Cup on Sunday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
And for the first time in 12 years, the Americans celebrated a Walker Cup win away from home.
Facing a two-point deficit at the start of Sunday, the Americans picked up a point in morning foursomes and then overwhelmed Great Britain & Ireland by taking eight of 10 singles matches for a 151/2 to 101/2 win.
Augenstein, an All-American at Vanderbilt University and the U.S. Amateur runner-up, began the two-day competition with the opening tee shot Saturday and officially clinched it Sunday with his 4-and-3 win over Thomas Plumb.
"I did not know that my match this afternoon was the clinching point," Augenstein told the media afterward, adding that his only intent was focusing on himself since there was no way of knowing how other matches would turn out.
In the end, though, the former Kentucky Mr. Golf winner didn't really care who clinched it, as long as the United States walked away victorious.
"The fact is that we're a team and we won the Walker Cup for each other and for the United States and whoever else that we're representing," he said. "It was really cool, and it was a special moment, but I did not know exactly that I had clinched it."
Augenstein went ahead early with a birdie on the par-5 No. 3 hole, then parred Nos. 5-7 to build a 4-hole advantage. Plumb won No. 8 with a birdie and cut the lead to two holes following an Augenstein bogey on No. 9. Augenstein held off Plumb from there, however, wrapping up his victory -- and the second straight win for Team USA -- on the No. 15 green.
The Americans started the day by winning two of three matches and tying the other in foursomes. GB&I quickly picked up a point in singles when Sandy Scott beat Brandon Wu, the Stanford grad's first loss of the week. The rest was all U.S. red.
Cole Hammer was 3 up through six holes on his way to a 6-and-5 victory over Conor Purcell, while John Pak capped off his undefeated week with a 2-and-1 victory over Euan Walker.
The Americans also won eight of 10 points in Sunday singles two years ago when they won 19-7 at Los Angeles Country Club. Their victory at Royal Liverpool was their widest margin away from home since a nine-point victory at Sunningdale in 1987. The U.S. team increased the series lead to 37-9-1. The Walker Cup will be held at Seminole Golf Club in Florida in 2021.
