Former Owensboro Catholic High School star John Augenstein and his Vanderbilt University teammates fell in the opening match of the East Lake Cup, dropping a 4-0-1 decision to Texas on Tuesday at the East Lake Club in Atlanta.
Augenstein and opponent Travis Vick battled back and forth most of the day, with neither golfer securing more than a one-hole lead. Augenstein tied the match on No. 16, but Vick won with a 40-foot putt through the fringe on No. 19.
Vanderbilt will play Wake Forest in the consolation match Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Golf Channel coverage begins at 9:30 a.m.
LADY PANTHERS' HINCHCLIFFE EARNS FIRST-TEAM WEST ALL-STATE
Daviess County senior midfielder Chloe Hinchcliffe is a first-team selection to the 2019 Kentucky Girls' High Soccer Coaches Association West All-State team.
Hinchcliffe led the Lady Panthers with 31 goals and 17 assists this season, helping DC win 9th District and 3rd Region championships.
Voted West All-State second team were Owensboro Catholic's Lily Moore, Ohio County's Carley Embry and Daviess County's Kenlee Newcom.
Earning honorable mention All-State recognition from the 3rd Region were Daviess County's Meredith Campbell and Meade County's Cyia Robertson.
PANTHERS' BOLING NAMED FIRST-TEAM WEST ALL-STATE
Daviess County senior forward Jacob Boling was selected as a first-team member of the 2019 Kentucky Boys' High School Soccer Coaches Association West All-State squad.
Boling led the Panthers with 32 goals this season, to go along with eight assists. DC won 9th District and 3rd Region titles, and the Panthers are preparing to face East Carter in the KHSAA State Tournament semifinals Wednesday.
DC junior forward Hunter Clark (22 goals, 22 assists) was named to the West All-State second team.
Ohio County's Johnny Young earned honorable mention recognition.
BRESCIA WOMEN SLIP TO 0-2
The Brescia women's basketball team fell 75-53 to Georgetown College on Tuesday in Georgetown, dropping the Lady Bearcats to 0-2 following Saturday's 97-66 loss to Shawnee State.
Loreal Cheaney led Brescia with 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench against Georgetown, while Cassidy Moss added 11 points. The Lady Bearcats shot 27.7% from the field, 4-of-20 (20%) from distance and 13-of-17 (76.5%) on free throws.
Alexis Stapleton scored 13 points for Georgetown, which shot 36.5% from the floor, 3-of-13 (23.1%) from deep and 18-of-25 (72%) on foul shots. Kennedy Flynn and Hailey Ison added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.