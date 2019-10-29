Augenstein, Vandy wrap up stroke-play at East Lake Cup

Former Owensboro Catholic High School star John Augenstein was one of three Commodores to shoot 3-over 75, as the Vanderbilt University men's golf team finished fourth after the 18-hole stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup on Monday in Atlanta.
Vandy finished at 13-over 301 as a team and will meet Texas (10-under 278) in match play on Tuesday. Other teams competing are Wake Forest (264) and Oklahoma State (292).
Augenstein finished with three birdies and three bogeys, but a triple-bogey on the par-5 No. 1 hole left him in a tie for 13th individually. Wake Forest's Mark Power shot 5-under to claim medalist honors.
Vanderbilt tees off for the second day at 10:15 a.m., with live coverage beginning on the Golf Channel at 2 p.m.
MUHLENBERG 2019 HALL OF FAME CLASS
Eight individuals and two teams make up the 2019 class set to be inducted into the Muhlenberg County Athletic Hall of Fame.
Individuals include Sherman Armstrong (horse racing jockey), Greg Franklin (boys' basketball player), Mike Harper (girls' basketball coach), Suzanne Holt Leach (girls' cross country), Rick Pannell (boys' swimming), Eddie Rhodes (boys' basketball), Jerry Shanks (boys' basketball), Tammy Kindrick Williams (girls' basketball), Hughes Kirk Tigers (1939-40 boys' basketball team) and Muhlenberg North Stars (1993-94 boys' basketball team).
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner is set for 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Second Baptist Church in Greenville. Tickets are $20 each, which includes the meal and admission to the ceremony, and are available at Muhlenberg County High School West Campus through the office of athletic director Jerry Hancock.
The HOF class of 2019 will be recognized with a banner in the West Campus gymnasium and with the induction plaques on the "Wall of Honor" located prominently at the West Campus in the hallway adjacent to the commons area.
