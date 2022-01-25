Josie Aull scored 21 of her game-high 29 points after halftime, and Whitesville Trinity captured a 57-46 girls basketball win over Hopkins County Central on Monday at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Aull made 9-of-12 shots from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Cassidy Morris produced 15 points and 10 rebounds, as well.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Lady Raiders (7-6).
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm (11-4) with 18 points.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 18 5 12 11 — 46
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13 10 13 21 — 57
Hopkins County Central (46) — Aull 29, Morris 15, Hibbitt 7, Logsdon 3, McDowell 2, Payne 1.
Whitesville Trinity (57) — Clark 18, Jones 9, Fritz 6, Sutton 6, Peyton 5, Whitaker-Greer 2.
SUNDAY GRAVES COUNTY 50, APOLLO 47
Shelbie Beatty scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists as the E-Gals fell in Mayfield.
Jenna Dant added 14 points and six boards for Apollo (9-10).
Hannah Glisson led Graves County (13-3) with 13 points.
APOLLO 15 11 8 13 — 47
GRAVES COUNTY 7 19 12 12 — 50
Apollo (47) — Beatty 16, Dant 14, Curry 7, Whitlock 4, Lane 3, Survant 2, Palmer 1.
Graves County (50) — Glisson 13, Carter 8, Whitaker 7, Jackson 6, Alexander 5, Widelski 5, Harris 4, Spann 2.
BOYS HENDERSON COUNTY 59, DAVIESS COUNTY 52
Max Dees scored 17 points as the Panthers fell in Henderson.
Devonte McCampbell added 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks for DC (8-10).
Gerard Thomas poured in 28 points for the Colonels, and Damarius Dixon chipped in 12.
DAVIESS COUNTY 14 16 13 9 — 52
HENDERSON COUNTY 15 13 14 17 — 59
Daviess County (52) — Dees 17, McCampbell 12, Burch 8, Moss 6, Phelps 4, McCain 3, Payne 2.
Henderson County (57) — Thomas 28, Dixon 12, Davenport 9, Rideout 4, Bird 2, McKinney 2, Satterfield 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.