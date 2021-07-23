For a group of future Daviess County High School Panthers, Thursday afternoon at the Dust Bowl was a chance to put on a show.
Playing in the JV Championship game at Kendall-Perkins Park, Ayer Coin Laundry rolled to a 57-26 victory against F.O.E. (Family Over Everything).
For the squad, which is made up of players from Daviess County and College View middle schools, it was just another day at the park.
“They’ve played a lot together before,” coach Matt Payne said, as his players donned their championship T-shirts and baseball caps around him. “This isn’t the first time we’ve played together, so it made it a lot easier to get this group together and just come one time to play one night.”
Typically, Payne added, his players will gather to compete at least a few times throughout the summer, but Thursday night was their first get-together. Most players on the team are multi-sport athletes, which made it difficult to get everyone together until just a few weeks ago.
According to Gatlin Maysey, though, it didn’t take long for him and his teammates to find a groove.
“The ball movement was working,” said Maysey, who was named to the Dust Bowl JV All-Tournament Team. “The pick and rolls were working.
“We’ve been playing together since the sixth grade, and we’ve got a good little chemistry going together, so I think it should work at Daviess County.”
That much was evident on the court, as Ayer Coin Laundry jumped out to a 28-11 lead at halftime. From there, it outscored F.O.E. 29-15 in the second half to pull away for good.
Though his team had played in it before, Payne was quick to point out how unique the Dust Bowl experience can be.
“It’s something we always have fun doing every year,” he said. “The city does a good job with it. The microphone deal and the music going, it’s just a different vibe.
“It’s not inside a gym, it could be windy, it could be really hot, it could be chilly — there’s a lot going on, especially this year when they have both courts going and emcees on both sides. There are people all over, and people in the community are coming out because they know something’s going on that they want to come and watch.”
Carter Payne, who was also named to the all-tournament team, was just glad to be back.
“We’ve done this quite a few times over the years,” Payne said. “Last year, we couldn’t do it.
“It was fun. It’s fun with all the music and people commentating and everything.”
Other all-tournament team members included F.O.E.’s Lamar Tinsley and Ayer Coin Laundry’s Jack Quisenberry, Parker Wilson and Most Valuable Player Aiden Ayer.
The Dust Bowl experience should be a valued memory for his players, Matt Payne said, especially since it’s Owensboro’s premier proving ground.
“If you grow up in this town and you want to call yourself a ballplayer, and you’ve never played in the Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins, you’re not,” he said, laughing. “You’ve got to play here — you’ve got Dugan Best and Legion Park — but if you’ve never played here, you lose some credibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.