Adylan Ayer scored a game-high 22 points, and the Daviess County High School girls basketball team took advantage of shorthanded Hancock County to capture a 63-48 victory Tuesday night at DCHS.

The Lady Panthers (2-1) pulled out to a 12-7 advantage at the first break, but the Lady Hornets battled back and trimmed the deficit to 15-13 on Lily Roberts’ layup with 4:44 left in the second frame.

