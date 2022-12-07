Adylan Ayer scored a game-high 22 points, and the Daviess County High School girls basketball team took advantage of shorthanded Hancock County to capture a 63-48 victory Tuesday night at DCHS.
The Lady Panthers (2-1) pulled out to a 12-7 advantage at the first break, but the Lady Hornets battled back and trimmed the deficit to 15-13 on Lily Roberts’ layup with 4:44 left in the second frame.
After that, however, Emme Roberts knocked down a 3-pointer to spark DC’s 14-7 scoring run — giving the Lady Panthers a 29-21 lead at intermission.
Hancock County (2-2) fought back to within six points on Alexis Gay’s bucket early in the third quarter, but DC reeled off another outburst — this time in the form of a 16-8 run for a 47-33 lead heading into the final frame.
DC took its largest lead of the game on Briley Henry’s layup with 3:49 left for a 59-41 advantage, and the Lady Panthers were able to close out the game from there.
Emme Roberts added 13 points for DC, and Madison Spurrier finished with 10 points.
“With them, you have to handle their pressure,” Lady Panthers coach Stephen Haile said of Hancock County’s defense. “They’re going to press you all game long. They’re looking to play a more fast-tempo game, where that’s not really our strong suit. We’re more of a half-court team, they have a little more speed than we do. I thought we did a good job with that.
“I thought we could score on them. We had a pretty big size advantage.”
Bailey Poole scored 15 points with three made 3-pointers to pace the Lady Hornets, while Ella House finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
“We had to do a good job on (Poole),” Haile said. “We let some of the other girls drive to the basket too much on us and bailed them out with some silly fouls that just weren’t necessary. You got to do a better job on that, because we did not. We’ve been working on that at practice, so that’s a little disappointing, but you learn from it.”
Hancock County coach Kevin Husk was complimentary of his squad, which was limited on players’ availability.
“I thought our girls played really hard,” he said. “We had played six girls primarily tonight, and all of them were battling sickness and injury. I had another one out sick that usually plays a lot of varsity.
“We didn’t execute like we’re capable of, but I’m extremely proud of how they fought just knowing how sick they all felt. Daviess has got a good team.”
Daviess County returns to action with a district tilt at Owensboro, while Hancock County plays again Saturday at home against McLean County.
HANCOCK COUNTY 7 14 12 15 — 48
DAVIESS COUNTY 12 17 18 16 — 63
Hancock County (48) — Poole 15, House 13, Li. Roberts 8, Gay 6, Morris 3, J. Roberts 2, Keown 1.
Daviess County (63) — Ayer 22, Roberts 13, Spurrier 10, Moran 8, Henry 5, Beehn 4, Hancock 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.