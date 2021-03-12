Adylan Ayer scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Daviess County High School girls’ basketball team to a 54-39 win over Russellville on Thursday at DCHS.
Brooklyn Daugherty and Ella Payne added 11 points each for the victorious Lady Panthers (8-11).
Lareesha Cawthorne scored 16 points for Russellville (9-9), and Anastasia Dowlen added 14 points.
RUSSELLVILLE 6-12-10-11 — 39
DAVIESS COUNTY 4-15-14-21 — 54
Russellville (39) — Cawthorne 16, Dowlen 14, Whitescarver 7, Mason 2.
Daviess County (54) — Ayer 23, Daugherty 11, Payne 11, Mewes 7, Spurrier 2.
UNION COUNTY 50, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 45
Cassidy Morris scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Lady Raiders fell in Morganfield.
Josie Aull scored 20 points for Trinity (4-13), and Kenzie McDowell reeled in eight boards.
Mati Hagan and Madison Morris scored 11 points apiece for Union County (13-6).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13-16-14-2 — 45
UNION COUNTY 21-15-7-7 — 50
Whitesville Trinity (45) — Morris 21, Aull 20, Hibbitt 4.
Union County (50) — M. Hagan 11, Morris 11, Roberson 9, Mackey 7, K. Hagan 6, Bevin 4, Jenkins 2.
HENDERSON COUNTY 58, McLEAN COUNTY 35
Makena Rush-Owen scored 16 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the Lady Cougars’ loss in Calhoun.
McLean County fell to 9-8.
Sadie Wurth scored 15 points for the Lady Colonels (14-4), and Jarie Thomas finished with 12 points.
HENDERSON COUNTY 22-11-18-7 — 58
McLEAN COUNTY 5-7-16-7 — 35
Henderson County (58) — Wurth 15, Thomas 12, Kemp 9, Risley 6, Toombs 6, Dixon 5, Hubbard 3, Veal 2.
McLean County (35) — Rush-Owen 16, McMahon 6, Burrough 4, Patterson 4, Walker 4, Ecton 1.
BOYS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 63, WARREN CENTRAL 59
Nash Divine scored 14 points as the Mustangs won in Bowling Green.
Cole Vincent added 11 points for the Muhlenberg County (15-1), and Donovan McCoy chipped in 11.
Jaiden Lawrence led the Dragons (8-6) with 12 points, Damarion Walkup scored 11 points, and Jace Carver tallied 10.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10-20-18-15 — 63
WARREN CENTRAL 17-13-10-19 — 59
Muhlenberg County (63) — Divine 14, Vincent 11, McCoy 10, Lovell 8, Carver 6, Summers 5, Lovan 5, Rose 2, Johnston 2.
Warren Central (59) — Lawrence 12, Walkup 11, Carver 10, Glover 8, Farley 7, Whitney 6, Villafuerte 5.
UNION COUNTY 67, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 54
Landon Huff scored 17 points as the Raiders fell in Morganfield.
Nathan Hernandez added 14 points for Trinity (6-16).
Kaleb Kanipe led the Braves (16-9) with 17 points, and Eli Mackey scored 15 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 11-17-15-11 — 54
UNION COUNTY 16-15-18-18 — 67
Whitesville Trinity (54) — Huff 17, N. Hernandez 14, G. Howard 9, Smith 7, Wright 3, Hatfield 2, Goetz 2.
Union County (67) — Kanipe 17, Mackey 15, Manual 10, Hughes 9, Corbett 6, King 5, Johnson 3, Miller 2.
MEADE COUNTY 50, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 34
Jari Barber and Parker Gray scored nine points apiece as the Aces fell at home.
With the loss, Catholic slipped to 15-8.
Dylan Abell and Casey Turner scored 15 points apiece for Meade County (7-10).
MEADE COUNTY 7-11-17-15 — 50
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10-7-6-11 — 34
Meade County (50) — Abell 15, Turner 15, Beavin 9, Decker 9, Crump 2.
Owensboro Catholic (34) — Gray 9, Barber 9, Scales 5, McFarland 4, Johnson 3, Mundy 2, Carrico 2.
