Led by the late Nicky Hayden, the modern-day motorcycle racing community in Owensboro has always been an uncommonly tight-knit unit.
Through the years, they've grown together, they've raced together, they've won and lost together, and, indeed, they've laughed and cried together.
On Thursday evening, they gave together.
Retired pro racer Roger Hayden was joined by active pros Hayden Gillim, Jake Lewis and JD Beach as headliners for Winner's Circle Owensboro, the annual fundraiser for the Daniel Pitino Center, held at Brescia University's Moore Center.
The event, sponsored by Independence Bank and Owensboro Grain, was also expected to feature another active racer, Nick McFadden, but his flight was canceled and re-routed and he was unable to attend.
Kathleen Hayden McFadden, on the Pitino Shelter board of directors for the past three years, was instrumental in terms of coordinating schedules to make the event a reality.
"We were trying to find a time when we could get the five of them together, and this was the only Thursday they all had off," said Kathleen, the sister of racers Nicky, Tommy and Roger Hayden. "These guys have a big platform in terms of fans. They were totally down for it, and so cool about it. They definitely wanted to be part of this.
"We're also honoring Nicky through this, and what better way to do that than to bring them in -- these are the racers who are continuing his legacy on the track."
Nicky Hayden, the 2006 MotoGP world champion, died tragically in Italy at age 35 in May, 2017 after a bicycle training accident. Nonetheless, his selfless, irrepressible spirit was palpable at Thursday's event, which prominently featured the MotoGP bike he drove during the 2013 season, in addition to other memorabilia from a storied career.
There are plans to build housing across from the Pitino Shelter that will be named the Nicky Hayden Apartments.
"Nicky was famous worldwide, but he was so proud of Owensboro being his home," Kathleen said. "It was always important for him to give back to the community he loved so much, and that supported him so much -- and Nicky did that in a variety of ways during his lifetime.
"Bringing these racers together for a cause that meant so much to Nicky is very special."
Roger Hayden, recently retired from the MotoAmerica Superbike circuit, concurred.
"The cause is amazing -- the things we're trying to do for people in our community," Hayden said. "It was really impressive because all of these boys jumped right on board and wanted to make it happen.
"Owensboro has supported us in a lot of ways through the years, and this is a way for us to give back and kind of keep Nicky's memory alive.
"At the end of the day, it's about people who care about others -- it's all about giving."
Lewis, originally from Princeton, has been based in Owensboro for the past five years.
"This is a very special event, for sure," said Lewis, currently sixth in points on the MotoAmerica Superbike series. "The Hayden family has always had a lot to do with it, and I'm very happy to be a part of it because the Pitino Shelter helps a lot of people -- it's good to see such a great turnout tonight.
"I mean, this is really what it's all about, helping others in need -- just a great, great cause."
Beach, who also competes on the MotoAmerica Superbike series, was humbled by experience.
"It's really cool to have reached a spot in the sport for my hometown to want me to come in and so something like this," Beach said. "I'm very honored to be here, and it means a lot to be able to give back to my hometown. It's just really nice to be able to be part of this event."
It was a realtively new opportunity for Gillim, currently second in points on the MotoAmerica Supersport series.
"I haven't had a lot of opportunities to do something like this, so I can tell you this is a very special night for me," Gillim said. "It's just an awesome, amazing cause, and for me personally it's an honor to be able to come out and support Owensboro like this."
Earlier on Thursday, Gillim, Hayden, Beach and Lewis were together in Sebree, at Echo Valley MX motocross.
"We all went out and rode earlier today," Gillim said, with a chuckle. "We were all out there beating up on each other -- got to keep training, you know.
"It's great when we can all get together, and to be together on a night like this, well, it's really something special."
Back, as "The Kentucky Kid" would have put it, in the OWB.
