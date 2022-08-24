Owensboro Catholic topped Owensboro 9-0 in girls soccer on Tuesday at Independence Field.
Mallary Bailey scored four goals and Maddie Hayden added three goals for the Lady Aces. Aubrey Randolph and Annie Helwig each had one goal.
Katie Riney had three assists and Elizabeth Hayden had two. Bailey, Maddie Hayden, Jahaira Ward and Ginny Young each had one assist.
Abby Payne had the shutout at keeper for Catholic (5-2-1, 3-0 in 9th District).
Owensboro keeper Chandler Worth was credited with 19 saves. The Lady Devils are 2-2 overall and 1-2 in district play.
BOYS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 2, GREENWOOD 1
Hayden Boswell and Tyler Wilkerson scored goals as the Panthers won in Bowling Green.
Cam Bell and Jack Quisenberry each had an assist for undefeated DC (5-0).
Greenwood slipped to 0-3.
VOLLEYBALL DAVIESS COUNTY SWEEPS MUHLENBERGDC won at home over Muhlenberg County 25-16, 25-7, 25-11. DC is 5-4 on the season.
Josie Newcom had 14 kills for DC. Sydney DeRossitt had five kills. Mary Grayce Hill had four kills. Taylor Roberts had six digs.
TRINITY SWEEPS GRAYSON COUNTY
The Lady Raiders won 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Hannah Nash led Trinity (6-3) with 19 kills, four digs and a block; Josie Aull posted 38 assists, seven digs, an ace and a kill; Kenzie McDowell collected nine kills and four digs; Georgia Howard had 18 digs, seven kills and an ace; Caroline Hall finished with 17 digs, three aces, a kill and an assist; Abby Payne added 14 digs and two kills; Addison Mills had three kills and a dig; and Sarah Payne chipped in five digs.
Grayson County fell to 4-6.
OHIO COUNTY DEFEATS OHS
The Lady Eagles captured a 25-12, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Owensboro in Hartford.
Caroline Law had 23 assists, five kills for Ohio County. Camryn Kennedy had 19 digs, nine kills; Kaitlyn Sampson had eight kills; Haeli Browning had 14 digs, six kills; Jalyn Whittaker had three digs; Sammi Liebegott had three kills; Ella Decker had three digs, two aces for Ohio County.
Ohio County improved to 7-2, while the Lady Devils fell to 4-5.
