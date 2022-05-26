Steve Bakos recorded a hole-in-one during the men’s scramble Tuesday morning at Hillcrest Golf Course.
He carded the ace on No. 6 from 156 yards, using a 3-wood. Witnesses in cluded Bob Price, Bobby Morris and James Estes.
WEBB HITS ace AT BEN HAWES
Hunter Webb hit a hole-in-one Tuesday afternoon at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
He aced No. 6 from 156 yards, using a 5-hybrid.
Witnessing the feat was Mike Horn.
