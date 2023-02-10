Jaxon Floyd scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures as McLean County took a 71-57 boys basketball victory over Trigg County on Thursday in Calhoun.
Brodie Cline finished with 16 points for McLean County (19-7), Gunnar Revelett produced 14 points, and Cruz Lee added 11 points.
Jhaden Vaughn scored 22 points to lead Trigg County (12-13). Hunter Reynolds added 14 points, and Luke Washer chipped in 12 points.
TRIGG COUNTY 11 17 11 18 — 57
McLEAN COUNTY 15 20 10 26 — 71
Trigg County (57) — Vaughn 22, Reynolds 14, Washer 12, Gude 5, Stewart 4.
McLean County (71) — Floyd 18, Cline 16, Revelett 14, C. Lee 11, Taylor 5, Ward 4, J. Lee 3.
WEDNESDAY HANCOCK COUNTY 61, CLOVERPORT 19
Kaleb Keown scored 19 points to pace the Hornets in Cloverport.
Evan Ferry added 10 points for Hancock County (14-10).
Cole Weatherholt finished with 11 points for Cloverport (6-20).
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 16 18 10 — 61
Hancock County (61) — Keown 19, Ferry 10, Brown 9, Powers 7, Dixon 4, Madden 4, Gray 3, Payne 3, Morris 2.
Cloverport (19) — Weatherholt 11, Emery 6, Greenwood 2.
GIRLS MEADE COUNTY 73, NELSON COUNTY 30
Peyton Bradley scored 25 points and sank five 3-pointers to lead the Lady Waves in Brandenburg.
Paige Medley added 20 points for Meade County (18-8), and Katie Durbin tallied 13 points.
Nelson County fell to 14-7.
NELSON COUNTY 9 8 8 5 — 30
MEADE COUNTY 26 13 28 6 — 73
Meade County (73) — Bradley 25, Medley 20, Durbin 13, Babb 9, Triplett 5, Rider 1.
Nelson County (30) — Not available.
WEDNESDAY HANCOCK COUNTY 47, CLOVERPORT 6
Bailey Poole scored 14 points and swiped three steals in the Lady Hornets’ win in Cloverport.
Alexis Gay grabbed six rebounds for Hancock County (16-10), Ansley House grabbed four rebounds, and Sophia Newby recorded three blocks.
HANCOCK COUNTY 19 9 10 9 — 47
Hancock County (47) — Poole 14, Li. Roberts 6, Gay 5, A. House 5, J. Roberts 5, Morris 4, Jones 2, Meserve 2, La. Roberts 2, McCormick 1, Waltrip 1.
Cloverport (6) — C. Moore 3, L. Moore 2, Hurst 1.
BOWLING APOLLO FINISHES FOURTH AT STATE
The Apollo High School girls bowling team battled its way to a semifinalist finish at the KHSAA State Bowling Championship on Wednesday at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown.
Apollo, which earned a 12 seed in qualifying, defeated fifth seed Johnson Central in five games (181-140, 148-188, 168-162, 154-173, 181-179) in the opening round and topped 13 seed Dixie Heights in four matches (134-139, 141-133, 237-143, 161-145) in the second round.
The E-Gals’ run came to an end against eventual state champion and top-seeded Graves County with a three-game loss (236-122, 224-150, 157-135) in the semifinals.
Individually, Daviess County’s Jasmine Parm finished 25th with a three-game total of 465.
