CALHOUN — The fireworks were on full display Friday night.
Paced by a balanced running attack that featured five different players reaching paydirt, host McLean County rolled to a 58-26 high school football victory over Muhlenberg County on a crisp, cool evening in front of a packed house at Paulsen Stadium.
Cougars coach Zach Wagner was beaming after the victory.
“We didn’t tuck our tails between our legs after playing a very physical Grayson County team last week,” said Wagner, referring to his team’s 49-30 loss last week. “I was very happy with our offense. We were able to mix it up — passing it and running the ball — fairly well. Defensively, we’ve got to clear up some things, but we were way more aggressive and physical than we were last week.”
The Cougars (3-1) started quickly, getting a 37-yard touchdown pass from Brodie Cline to Brady Dame on their opening possession, followed moments later by Dame’s 45-yard interception return for a TD and a 16-0 advantage after two successful 2-point conversions.
Muhlenberg County (1-3) scored two plays later when Trevor Nolen found Kanyon Johnson for a 74-yard score, but Lucas Mauzy’s 5-yard power run pushed the Cougars to a 24-6 advantage at the first break.
Johnson reeled in another pass from Nolen on the Mustangs’ next possession, then raced 88 yards up the sideline for a TD to bring Muhlenberg County within 24-14 less than a minute into the second quarter.
Again, the Cougars had a response in the form of a 10-play, 53-yard drive capped off by Zach Clayton’s 9-yard scoring run — giving McLean County a 30-14 lead it held at halftime.
The Mustangs opened the second half with a scoring possession of their own, with Johnson — who played out the game at quarterback after Nolen suffered an injury earlier in the drive — connecting with Brayden Lovan for a 6-yard TD.
Less than two minutes later, James Haerle scored on a 19-yard run, and after holding Muhlenberg County to a punt, McLean County surged to a 42-20 advantage after Cline broke loose for a 20-yard TD scamper.
Wagner was quick to credit his offensive line for providing running room throughout the night.
“They have four or five guys who outweigh us by 50 pounds, they’re pretty big up front,” he said of Muhlenberg County. “Our little two guards were able to hold their own and provide some running lanes for us to get out on the edge.
“Usually, we nickel and dime people, but we were able to rip off a couple long runs that helped us out, but again, it starts up front.”
Johnson connected with Lovan again for a 20-yard TD, only to be answered by two consecutive McLean County TDs — a 2-yard bruising run by Mauzy and a 43-yard breakaway by reserve quarterback Ayden Rice that provided the final margin.
“Brodie played well and took one to the house, and then our back-up quarterback came in and orchestrated a good TD drive,” Wagner said. “And having Brady out there, and having Brodie be able to connect with him, it’s very helpful for the run game.”
As a whole, the Cougars finished with 342 rushing yards. Mauzy ran 15 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns, Haerle recorded 62 yards and a score on seven carries, and Clayton added 88 yards and a TD on seven rushing attempts.
Johnson led the Mustangs, reeling in four passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, along with completing 12-of-15 pass attempts for 112 yards and a pair of scores.
Lovan finished with 102 yards and two TDs on 10 receptions and also had an interception on defense. Muhlenberg County tallied 315 total yards compared to McLean’s 385.
Both teams return to action in district play next week, as Muhlenberg County travels to face Ohio County and McLean County visits Todd County Central.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6-8-6-6 — 26
McLEAN COUNTY 24-6-12-16 — 58
McL — Dame 37 pass from Cline (Mauzy run)
McL — Dame 45 interception (Clayton run)
Mu — Johnson 74 pass from Nolen
McL — Mauzy 5 run (Clayton pass from Cline)
Mu — Johnson 88 pass from Nolen (Nolen run)
McL — Clayton 9 run (pass failed)
Mu — Lovan 6 pass from Johnson (pass failed)
McL — Haerle 19 run (pass failed)
McL — Cline 20 run (pass failed)
Mu — Lovan 20 pass from Johnson (run failed)
McL — Mauzy 2 run (Rice run)
McL — Rice 43 run (Walters run)
