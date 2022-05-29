Daviess County and Butler County rolled to a pair of victories in the first round of the 3rd Region Softball Tournament on Saturday at Owensboro Catholic High School’s Parents Park.
With their respective wins, the No. 6 Lady Panthers (28-5) and Lady Bears (20-15) advance to Sunday’s semifinals, where they’ll meet at 7:30 p.m.
DC won the only previous meeting this year — a season-opening 9-0 victory on March 22 in Morgantown.
DAVIESS COUNTY 9, MEADE COUNTY 0Annie Newman and Hattie Newman drove in three runs apiece, and Raylee Roby struck out eight batters as the Lady Panthers won their opening-round matchup.
Annie Newman finished 2-for-4, and Hattie Newman’s RBIs came as a result of a three-run homer to right field that gave DC a 4-0 advantage in the second frame.
The Lady Panthers never looked back from there.
“Even though we didn’t score in the first inning, we got baserunners on and we aw some pitches,” DC coach John Biggs said. “That was our key that we’ve been talking about all week — we wanted to see a lot of pitches, not just go up there and swing at the first available pitch, especially since it’s been a few days since we’ve seen live pitching.
“We wanted to be patient at the plate, but if the ball was in our zone and was what we were looking for, then we’re going to take a good hack at it. I thought we did a nice job of that.”
Millie Roberts went 2-for-4 with a double for the Lady Panthers, and Jessie Daniels scored two runs after producing one double and drawing three walks. Katie Mewes drove in a pair of runs, as well.
DC scored early in the contest, which Biggs credited to his players’ mentality and aggressiveness at the plate.
“The second inning, we kind of got things rolling a little bit,” he said. “Hattie came up that second time and she made an adjustment. It didn’t surprise me a bit, because she’s been killing it at practice all week.”
Securing an early advantage, which blossomed to 5-0 with a run in the third and ballooned to 9-0 with another four runs in the fifth, also allowed the Lady Panthers to play more freely.
“Anytime you can put a crooked letter up, all of a sudden it’s not one pitch, one mistake, and the other team is right back in it,” Biggs added. “We weren’t going to hold back, we weren’t going to pull back at all. Just stay with the gameplan, stay with the process, get quality at-bats, put balls in play.
“Softball is pretty simple. If you can get people on base and get some timely hitting and play good defense, you can be successful.”
Roby limited Meade County (16-14) to only three hits in the complete-game win and finished without any walks.
“I thought Raylee did settle in,” Biggs said. “She maybe wasn’t throwing as hard that first inning, but I thought she settled in. We made some adjustments on what we were trying to do, and she did a nice job.”
According to Hattie Newman, DC entered the weekend with a sharp mental focus.
“I think we know what we want,” she said. “We’ve been grinding at practice. We’ve been here before. We’re ready, we know what to expect.”
And, as the Lady Panthers move into Sunday’s semifinals, they aren’t letting off the gas.
“I think we’re all staying aggressive and not taking anybody for granted,” Annie Newman said.
MEADE COUNTY000 000 0 — 0 3 1
DAVIESS COUNTY041 400 x — 9 10 1
WP-Roby. LP-Wiles. 2B-Daniels, Morris, Roberts (DC), Nevitt, Rodgers (DC). HR-H. Newman (DC).
BUTLER COUNTY 17, OHIO CO. 2
The Lady Eagles scored the first two runs of the contest in the opening frame, but then Butler County’s offense erupted in the three-inning victory.
MacKenzie Coleman went 2-for-2 with a grand slam home run, a pair of scored runs and six RBIs to lead the Lady Bears. Parker Willoughby went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, and Isabella Akers and Mia Thomas drove in two runs apiece.
Ohio County (11-20), which was limited to only two hits and victimized by three errors, scored on RBIs from Elli Graves and Laynee Segers in the first inning.
OHIO COUNTY200 — 2 2 3
BUTLER COUNTY43(10) — 17 11 0
WP-Gleason. LP-Graves. 2B-Thomas, Willoughby (B). HR-Coleman (B).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.