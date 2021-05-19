Emmie Bullington, Abbie Gore, Morgan Julian and K’Asia Palmer drove in two runs each, and the Apollo High School softball team came away with a 12-2 victory in five innings against Owensboro on Wednesday at Shifley Park.
The E-Gals (9-16) jumped out early, plating six runs in the top of the first inning for a lead they never relinquished.
“We came out swinging the bats,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “We had a good first inning. It was a good win. Owensboro’s been playing really well, so I wanted to make sure the girls were focused coming into tonight, and they were.”
Bullington collected the first RBI of the game when she drove in Velotta, who got on base after being hit by a pitch. Palmer, who singled in her first at-bat, then scored on an error before Gore drove in two with a hard-hit grounder and later scored herself on another OHS miscue.
Bullington led the E-Gals’ offensive attack, going 3-for-3 with a double. Velotta went 2-for-2 with a double and scored three times, and Morgan Julian finished 2-for-3.
Apollo added three runs in the second inning, highlighted by Palmer’s two-run home run over the left-field wall. Three more runs in the third, sparked by Morgan Julian’s two-RBI base hit, pushed the E-Gals to a 12-0 advantage.
The Lady Devils (5-16) struck in the bottom of the third when Addison Hill led off the frame with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout by Sophie Moorman and then scored on an Apollo throwing error.
Owensboro scored its second run in the fifth when Moorman reached with a single and later scored on a fielder’s choice RBI by Morgan Turner.
OHS couldn’t score any further runs to extend the game from there, though.
The win was the first for the E-Gals since a 9-8 setback at Bowling Green on Monday — a loss that snapped a four-game winning streak for Apollo.
The E-Gals aren’t a complete product, Stephen Julian said, but they’ve made noticeable strides as the season has progressed.
“I’m more pleased than I was at the beginning of the year,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement, and that’s what you want to see come tournament time. Keep on improving, hopefully come together at the right time, make routine plays at the right time, and we’ll see what happens.
“I feel confident in our focus, the way we’re swinging the bat, our concentration level — we’re way ahead of where we were a month ago, which is a huge plus. We want to keep building on that and get hot at the right time.”
Moving forward, Julian simply wants to see a consistent effort out of his squad heading into postseason play.
“Come ready to play every day and compete,” he said. “Have that competitive spirit, where you say, ‘I’m not going to lose.’ That’s probably the next step for us, just having that competitive spirit every game.”
APOLLO 633 00 — 12 12 3
OWENSBORO 001 01 — 2 6 3
WP-Bullington. LP-Keller. 2B-Bullington, Kemper, Velotta (A). HR-Palmer (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.