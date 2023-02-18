Devyn Powers scored 19 points and Evan Ferry tallied 18 points as the Hancock County boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 66-58 win over Grayson County on Friday in Hawesville.
Cole Dixon added 11 points for Hancock County (16-11), and Kaleb Keown chipped in 10.
Jack Logsdon finished with 18 points for Grayson County (9-19), Spencer Langdon had 17 points, and Dillon Horn chipped in 12 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY 7 21 16 14 — 58
HANCOCK COUNTY 22 8 20 16 — 66
Grayson County (58) — Logsdon 18, Langdon 17, Horn 12, Blanton 8, Haycraft 2, Hanshaw 1.
Hancock County (66) — Powers 19, Ferry 18, Dixon 11, Keown 10, Brown 6, Morris 2.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 74, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 66
Nathan Hernandez and Landon Smith scored 16 points apiece as the Raiders fell in Elkton.
Landon Huff added 15 points for Trinity (15-14), while Gavin Howard posted 12 points.
Jamison Glass scored a game-high 29 points for the Rebels (17-11), and Trayvon Foster finished with 21 points. Perez Whitlock chipped in 10 points.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 18 24 16 16 — 74
Trinity (66) — Hernandez 16, Smith 16, Huff 15, Howard 12, Mills 4, Aull 3.
Todd County Central (74) — Glass 29, Foster 21, Whitlock 10, Rager 9, Strader 3, Smith 2.
GIRLS HANCOCK COUNTY 55, GRAYSON COUNTY 33
Lily Roberts scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passe for four assists in the Lady Hornets’ victory in Hawesville.
Bailey Poole recorded 14 points for Hancock County (18-11), and Ella House scored 11 points with four assists.
Grayson County ended its regular season at 11-16.
GRAYSON COUNTY 8 7 5 13 — 33
HANCOCK COUNTY 20 15 5 15 — 55
Grayson County (33) — Perkins 9, Jones 5, Spainhoward 5, Smith 4, Logsdon 3, Riggs 3, VanMeter 3, Renfrow 1.
Hancock County (55) — Li. Roberts 19, Poole 14, House 11, Keown 3, Morris 3, Jones 2, Newby 2, Gay 1.
