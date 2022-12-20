The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team bounced back from a two-game losing skid to capture an 85-65 victory over Michigan Tech Monday night at the Sportscenter.
Beezy Fernandez came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from long range to lead the Panthers (6-5), who were playing their third game in five days after conference losses at Malone and Ashland late last week.
“This was a game that made us nervous,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “Michigan Tech just came off a win against a good Ferris State team. They’re talented, they’re young, and we’ve got to go up to Houghton, Michigan, next year to return the game.”
After trailing 13-12 less than seven minutes into the contest, Wesleyan’s Jomel Boyd knocked down a 3-pointer that sparked a 35-10 scoring outburst — capped off by Fernandez’s 3 with under a minute left in the first half — to surge ahead for good.
The Panthers, who led 47-28 at intermission, pushed ahead by as many as 30 points on three occasions in the second half.
Michigan Tech (3-9) closed the contest on an 11-2 run to provide the final margin but could never get within 20 points after halftime.
Cooper credited Fernandez and Boyd, who added 13 points off the bench, for leading the Wesleyan charge in the first half.
“The key for us tonight was Beezy Fernandez,” said Cooper, whose bench outscored Michigan Tech’s 42-34.
“He and Jomel Boyd, really, they stepped in and not only did they make an impact, they were playing starter minutes and transitioned our lineup seamlessly from the starters to the sixth, seventh, eighth men.
“If that’s the bench that we get, the offensive production that we get, from two, three, four spots off the bench, this is going to be a very good team. I’ve said that all along, that our advantage is our depth, and we struggle when we have just one or two guys not show up feeling an obligation to be at their best to perform.”
That process starts well before the game ever tips off, Cooper added, and he was glad to see his players’ approach even with a seven-day NCAA-mandated dead period looming.
“You’re obviously going to be worried about them checking out too early,” he said, “and it was good to see that we did not.
“We got the job done. We’re looking forward to continuing to roll when they get back here.”
Markel Aune added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Panthers, while Jordan Roland recorded 10 points, six assists and five boards. Eddie Jones Jr. and Miles Kennedy chipped in 10 points apiece, with Jones hauling in a game-high nine rebounds.
KWC made 47.9% of its shots from the field, including 10-of-22 from 3-point range (45.5%), and converted 7-of-8 free throws (87.5%) with only nine turnovers leading to seven points for Michigan Tech.
The Huskies were spurred by Brad Simonsen’s game-best 20 points, while Adam Hobson and Dan Gherezgher finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Michigan Tech shot 39% from the field, including only 11-of-32 from beyond the arc (34.4%), and made 8-of-14 foul shots (57.1%) with 12 turnovers that resulted in 18 points for KWC.
The Panthers dominated the battle of the boards, 47-32, and finished with the edge in second-chance scoring (18-12) and points in the paint (44-22).
KWC is set to return to action Dec. 31 with a road matchup at Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi.
