The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team bounced back from a two-game losing skid to capture an 85-65 victory over Michigan Tech Monday night at the Sportscenter.

Beezy Fernandez came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from long range to lead the Panthers (6-5), who were playing their third game in five days after conference losses at Malone and Ashland late last week.

