Four players scored in double figures, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team took advantage of Findlay’s miscues to claim a 69-58 conference win Saturday in Findlay, Ohio.
Keelie Lamb scored 12 points to pace the Panthers (18-1, 9-1 in G-MAC), who won their fifth straight outing. Kaylee Clifford added 11 points with seven rebounds, Cali Nolot posted 10 points with eight boards, and Leah Richardson chipped in 10 points.
Wesleyan shot 41.9% from the field, including just 7-of-30 from 3-point range (23.3%), and made 10-of-16 free throws (62.5%). The Panthers committed 25 turnovers, but they also forced 30 Findlay floor errors that led to a 25-14 edge in points off turnovers.
Findlay jumped out to a 14-12 lead at the first break, but KWC outscored the Oilers 22-10 in the second quarter for a 10-point lead at intermission. Findlay cut the deficit to just three points after the third period, but Wesleyan pulled away for good in the fourth — winning 19 of the game’s final 30 points to seal the victory.
Sydney Kin’s layup brought the Oilers within 59-54 with 5:47 left to play, but KWC answered with a 10-4 run to close the game.
Lily Skye Grimes added nine points for Wesleyan, which also got four assists and three steals apiece from her and Lamb.
Kin paced Findlay (10-8, 6-2) with a game-best 22 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Oilers to 44% shooting from the field. Findlay also shot 3-of-10 from distance (30%) and 11-of-15 at the foul stripe (73.3%).
The Oilers finished with the slight edge in points in the paint (36-34) and fastbreak production (13-12), but KWC won the rebounding battle 37-31, leading to a 10-2 lead in second-chance scoring.
The Panthers return to action Jan. 25 with a home matchup against Ursuline before hitting the road for a pair of away contests the following week.
