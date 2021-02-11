The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team will look for its third consecutive victory when the Panthers travel to take on Tiffin Thursday afternoon.
Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. CT in Tiffin, Ohio.
According to Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman, his team’s health has been a major factor in the Panthers’ recent success.
“We’re happy to be healthy and having all of our players,” he said. “This year, you’ve got to find things to be grateful for. We’re grateful going into this game with a full squad.”
Wesleyan (11-4) enters following back-to-back home victories over Lake Erie and Ohio Dominican, in which redshirt sophomore Tahlia Walton averaged 18 points per game. Walton, a 5-foot-11 forward, currently leads the balanced Panthers with 12.6 points per contest off the bench.
“We have some really good team chemistry,” Nieman said. “We’re probably playing even deeper than we have in the past, and everyone is doing a good job contributing.”
In the previous meeting, KWC captured a 61-48 win over Tiffin on Jan. 7 at the Sportscenter. In the victory, freshman guard Shiya Hoosier paced Wesleyan with 18 points.
On the year, Wesleyan is among the top-scoring squads in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with 79.2 points per game on 45.5% shooting. The Panthers, who currently hold third place in the conference’s point-rating-system standings, also allow just 68.4 points per outing.
Meanwhile, Tiffin (11-5) scores 68.3 points per contest at a 42.6% clip and is fifth in the conference standings.
“They do a really good job on the defensive end,” Nieman said of the Dragons. “They’re second in the conference in defensive field goal percentage (39.3%). We’re going to have to really be patient offensively to get good shots. They’re not going to give you a great shot right away, so you’ve got to play smart to get high-percentage shots.”
Expected starters for KWC include 5-11 senior guard Kaylee Clifford (10.9 ppg, team-high 6.1 rpg), 5-8 junior forward Cali Nolot (8.3 ppg), 5-5 senior guard Lily Miller (7.2 ppg), 5-11 sophomore forward Jordyn Barga (6.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and 5-6 senior guard Kaylee Willis (4.3 ppg).
Other top contributors include redshirt junior guard Leah Richardson (7.9 ppg), freshman guard Shiya Hoosier (7.6 ppg), senior forward Emma Johnson (6.5 ppg) and freshman guard Shaylee McDonald (4.9 ppg), among others.
Using that depth to play a faster tempo will only benefit his squad, Nieman added.
“We always want to push in transition and play fast-paced,” he said.
Starters for Tiffin are expected to be 5-7 sophomore guard Savanah Richards (15.5 ppg), 5-7 junior guard Aarion Nichols (14.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg), 5-11 sophomore forward Jada Tate (10.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg), 5-9 senior guard Jensen Hiegel (7.1 ppg) and 5-8 sophomore guard Kirsten Williams (0.7 ppg).
The broadcast of the game will be available on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.