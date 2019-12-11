Muhlenberg County had a lot of offensive firepower in a 69-44 girls' high school basketball win at Owensboro High School on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs were one point away from having five scorers in double figures.
Muhlenberg County was not shy from long range, hitting 11-of-35 from 3-point range for 31%.
Destin Armour led the Lady Mustangs with 19 points, hitting 8-of-16 from the floor and passing for three assists. Elisabeth Joines scored 12 points and was 5-of-9 from the field. Sarah Cate Boggess added 11 points and made 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Grace Hauslein scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.
"Armour is a handful. Even if she's not scoring a lot of points, she makes things happen," OHS coach Jansen Locher said. "They had a lot of girls come in and hit shots."
The Lady Mustangs were 25-of-66 overall from the floor for 37.8%. Muhlenberg County made 8-of-11 free throws.
Muhlenberg County went to 4-0 with the win.
"At times we played well, at times we played sort of sloppy," Muhlenberg County coach Mike Harper said. "We took quick shots. We want to play fast but once we get in the halfcourt and play five-on-five, run our motion offense, we like to move the basketball and make the defense guard both sides of the floor.
"We didn't do that in some key possessions early. We're still learning, trying to get better."
OHS stayed with Muhlenberg County in the first quarter, trailing just 15-10. The Lady Mustangs then scored 41 in the second and third quarters and were up 56-31 going to the final period.
"When we got out in transition and finished some shots -- in the first quarter, we got some steals, rebounds and were able to take off with it," Locher said. "We knew they were going to make shots. Once they were knocking down shots, we struggled."
A'Lyrica Hughes led the Lady Devils with 11 points. OHS is 2-2.
OHS was 19-of-48 from the floor for 39%. OHS outrebounded the Lady Mustangs 29-22.
"We turned them over a little bit," Harper said. "At times, I didn't think we were playing with a real purpose, weren't real focused. That's fine, it happens in some games, we did what we had to do to win the basketball game."
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15-20-21-13 -- 69
OWENSBORO 10-9-12-13 -- 44
Muhlenberg County (69) -- Armour 19, Joines 12, Boggess 11, Hauslein 10, Browning 9, Vinson 3, Noffsinger 3, Profitt 2.
Owensboro (44) -- Hughes 11, Lawrence 7, Gonzo 7, Sowders 6, Smith 4, Williams 3, Pappas 2, Worth 2, Gonzalez 2.
