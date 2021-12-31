Six players scored in double figures as Kentucky Wesleyan College rolled to an 84-64 men’s basketball victory over conference foe Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday at Trojan Fieldhouse in Nashville.
Wyatt Battaile scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-5, 2-3 in G-MAC), who connected on 13-of-30 shots from 3-point range for 43.3%. Sasha Sukhanov added 15 points and seven rebounds in only 17 minutes, and Jordan Roland added 13 points.
Wesleyan scored the first eight points of the game before Trevecca (3-9, 0-5) battled back to tie the contest at 11.
After trailing 19-17 nearly midway through the first half, KWC outscored the Trojans 24-10 over the next seven minutes to build a double-digit advantage. KWC carried a 47-37 lead into intermission.
The Panthers opened the second half on a 5-0 scoring burst and never looked back. KWC limited Trevecca — which shot 60% from the floor in the first half — to just 37.9% shooting in the final 20 minutes, including a 1-of-7 mark from 3-point range.
“We sustained it, we sustained the physical effort,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “I thought our guys came out the right way. We jumped on them early and got that 8-0 run.
“I think we played with the type of passion you’ve got to play with to win games on the road. We felt like we were going to get unchallenged shots.”
Many of those opportunities came from beyond the arc, and Cooper was pleased with the way his players took advantage.
“We took a lot of 3s tonight,” he said. “That’s a lot, but you make 13 of them and that all evens out. And they were all good shots. If those are the unchallenged shots you get, you’ve got to step in and shoot them with confidence. Sasha hit a couple, Jordan got us going in the first half, Wyatt was Wyatt.”
Jomel Boyd and Nathan Boyle scored 12 points apiece for KWC, with Jamil Wilson chipping in 10 points.
The Panthers shot 50.7% from the field for the game with only seven turnovers. They also collected 18 assists on 34 made baskets, along with a 33-30 rebounding advantage. KWC claimed the edge in paint scoring (32-28), points off turnovers (15-8), second-chance scoring (6-2), fastbreak production (11-6) and bench scoring (37-15).
Meanwhile, Trevecca was led by CJ Penha’s game-best 25 points. Josh Price and Brendan Newton scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Trojans, who shot 48.1% from the field, 7-of-18 from distance (38.9%) and 5-of-8 at the foul line (62.5%) with 14 turnovers.
The game also marked the return of KWC leading scorer Ben Sisson, who last played Nov. 29 before an ankle injury kept him out of action. He totaled four points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.
“Our guys were really a together group tonight,” Cooper said. “I can’t really point at one person and say that they didn’t perform well. I think we had a team that was mentally prepared to play, and that was indicative of the performance.
“It was a nice night for us, but we’ve got to put this one behind us and get ready for Saturday now. It’s an important stretch for us — five games in 10 nights. We can’t dwell on this, we’ve got to keep our foot on the gas here.”
KWC returns to action Saturday when the Panthers host Ohio Dominican at 2:15 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 47 37 — 84
TREVECCA NAZARENE 37 27 — 64
Kentucky Wesleyan (84) — Battaile 17, Sukhanov 15, Roland 13, Boyd 12, Boyle 12, Wilson 10, Sisson 4, Thomas 1.
Trevecca Nazarene (64) — Penha 25, Price 11, Newton 10, Terry 8, Williams 5, Zapp 3, Hutcheson 2.
