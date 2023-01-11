Houston Oberst scored a career-high 18 points, Gage Phelps posted 17 points, and the Daviess County High School boys basketball team never trailed in a 68-56 victory over Breckinridge County on Tuesday at DCHS.

Panthers coach Neil Hayden credited his team’s unselfishness, which helped create open shots throughout the contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.