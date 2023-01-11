Houston Oberst scored a career-high 18 points, Gage Phelps posted 17 points, and the Daviess County High School boys basketball team never trailed in a 68-56 victory over Breckinridge County on Tuesday at DCHS.
Panthers coach Neil Hayden credited his team’s unselfishness, which helped create open shots throughout the contest.
“We had 18 field goals and 15 assists, so I thought we shared the ball,” he said afterward. “That was our biggest focus coming into the game.
“That’s been a big focal point over the weekend into this game, so I was really proud of how we shared the ball.”
DC (5-9) scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points to establish an early lead, which stood at 15-8 heading into the second period.
“I think it loosens them up, it lets our defense get set and just gives them confidence to keep making shots and keep moving the ball,” Hayden said of his team’s quick start. “It was huge for us.”
Breckinridge County (6-9) trimmed the deficit to 20-15 on Hunter Barr’s layup with 4:19 left in the frame, but a layup from Phelps and a 3-pointer from Oberst pushed DC back ahead 25-15 less than two minutes later. Oberst’s floater with 1:17 until halftime sent the Panthers into intermission with a 27-18 advantage.
“I think Barr is one of the best players in the region, so we were really worried about him,” said Hayden, whose squad limited the 6-foot-8 senior center to only six points. “That’s why we tried to play in some zone — so we could find him and, being as shorthanded as we are, to keep some people out of foul trouble. So, I thought we did a good job of getting good shots so we could get our defense set.”
Two more 3-pointers from Oberst, and one from Phelps, helped DC establish a 35-22 lead with 6:19 left in the third, until a traditional three-point play by Brayden Carman pulled the Fighting Tigers back to within 10 points.
However, Evan Hillard’s bucket sparked a 13-3 run that helped DC claim a 48-30 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
The Panthers took their largest lead of the game at 52-30 on a pair of foul shots by Aydan Ayer with 6:54 left in the game.
Breckinridge County’s constant defensive pressure in the fourth quarter helped the Fighting Tigers claw to within 10 points with 16.2 seconds left, but Breck never got back to within single digits.
“I’d like to have closed the quarter out,” Hayden said. “I think we lost the quarter by six. We gave up half the points — they had 26 in the fourth — and I would’ve liked to not have allowed that, but pressure speeds the game up. We’ll watch film on it and hopefully grow from it.”
Hillard finished with 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Panthers, who shot 18-of-41 from the floor (43%), 9-of-15 from beyond the arc (60%) and 23-of-32 at the foul line (71%) with only seven turnovers. Ayer also passed for five assists.
Mercer Rogers scored 20 points to pace Breck, which made 19-of-46 shots from the field (41%) and 4-of-11 from 3-point range (36%) with a 14-of-21 mark from the free-throw line (66%) and 14 turnovers.
DC returns to action Friday with a district tilt at archrival Apollo.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 8 10 12 26 — 56
DAVIESS COUNTY 15 12 21 20 — 68
Breckinridge County (56) — Rogers 20, Taul 7, Barr 6, Barnett 5, Carman 5, Hardesty 4, Henning 4, Miller 3, Poole 2.
Daviess County (68) — Oberst 18, Phelps 17, Hillard 14, Dickens 8, Ayer 4, McCain 3, Brown 2, Varble 2.
