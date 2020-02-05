Kenyatta Carbon, Jaiden Greathouse and Gavin Wimsatt scored 17 points apiece, and Owensboro used a 22-5 third-quarter run to take a 76-65 boys’ high school basketball victory over Breckinridge County on Tuesday at OHS.
Reis Dickinson also posted 15 points for the Red Devils (14-9), who rallied from a 37-31 halftime deficit.
Kaeveon Mitchell poured in a game-high 39 points for Breck County (16-6), which also got 11 points from Justin Shrewsberry.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 15-22-5-23 — 65
OWENSBORO 14-17-22-23 — 76
Breckinridge County (65) — Mitchell 39, Shrewsberry 11, Lucas 7, Morris 6, Irwin 2.
Owensboro (75) — Carbon 17, Greathouse 17, Wimsatt 17, Dickinson 15, Hinton 5, Humphrey 4, Powell 1.
OHIO COUNTY 59, APOLLO 54
Tripp Manning scored 23 points in Ohio County’s victory in Hartford.
Shane Frady added 13 points for the host Eagles (18-5), and Grant Tichenor chipped in 10 points.
Malik Wilson paced Apollo (3-19) with a game-high 26 points. Harrison Bowman finished with 11 points, as well.
APOLLO 11-17-14-12 — 54
OHIO COUNTY 19-14-10-16 — 59
Apollo (54) — Wilson 26, Bowman 11, St. Claire 9, Hamilton 4, Frantz 2, Ash 2.
Ohio County (59) — T. Manning 23, Frady 13, Tichenor 10, Lewis 9, Pharis 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 57, DAVIESS COUNTY 40
Nash Divine led all scorers with 18 points in the Mustangs’ win at DCHS.
Donovan McCoy posted 13 points for Muhlenberg County (14-10), which also got 11 points from Trey Lovell and seven rebounds from Hayden Perkins. The Mustangs finished 15-of-15 from the free-throw line and won their sixth consecutive outing.
Logan Hillard finished with 12 points for DC (6-16).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11-13-11-22 — 57
DAVIESS COUNTY 13-8-8-11 — 40
Muhlenberg County (57) — Divine 18, Donovan McCoy 13, Lovell 11, Lovan 5, Johnston 4, Phillips 2, Vincent 2, Perkins 2.
Daviess County (40) — Hillard 12, Burch 9, Thomson 7, Johnson 6, Kato 4, Barron 2.
MADISONVILLE-N. HOP. 81, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 39
Ji Webb scored 14 points as the Aces fell in Madisonville.
With the loss, Catholic slipped to 15-8.
K’suan Casey led the No. 7 Maroons (21-3) with 17 points, Keshawn Stone added 16 points, and Kenny White posted 15 points. Marquise Parker chipped in 12.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10-16-4-9 — 39
MADISONVILLE-NO. HOPKINS 28-20-23-10 — 81
Owensboro Catholic (39) — Webb 14, Griffith 8, Riney 4, Hartz 3, Munsey 3, Scales 3, Jones 2, McFarland 2.
Madisonville-North Hopkins (81) — Casey 17, Stone 16, White 15, Parker 12, Johnson 9, Gaines 4, Baldwin 3, Tow 3, Frazier 2.
GIRLS DAVIESS COUNTY 59, HANCOCK COUNTY 53
Brooklyn Daugherty poured in 27 points to lead the Lady Panthers in Hawesville.
Adylan Ayer also finished with 15 points for Daviess County (9-13).
Bailey Poole led the Lady Hornets (12-13) with 16 points. Karmin Riley and Kiera Duncan tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.
DAVIESS COUNTY 11-14-17-17 — 59
HANCOCK COUNTY 14-12-5-22 — 53
Daviess County (59) — Daugherty 27, Ayer 15, Mewes 8, Anderson 6, Payne 3.
Hancock County (53) — Poole 16, K. Riley 11, Duncan 10, Roberts 7, LaClair 5, Kratzer 3, H. Riley 1.
APOLLO 80, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 40
Kassidy Daugherty scored 17 points and dished four assists to lead the E-Gals at home.
Amber Dunn added 14 points for Apollo (16-6), while Amaya Curry added 12 points with eight rebounds. Kennedy Rowan posted 12 points with four made 3-pointers.
Cassidy Morris scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Raiders (8-14).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13-6-12-9 — 40
APOLLO 13-21-26-20 — 80
Whitesville Trinity (40) — Morris 20, Aull 9, Kinsey 5, McDaniel 3, Logsdon 2, Hatfield 1.
Apollo (80) — Daugherty 17, Dunn 14, Curry 12, Rowan 12, Carter 9, Floyd 5. Sanders 3, Beatty 2, Douglas 2, Frizzell 2, Rhodes 2.
BOWLING APOLLO’S GATTON EARNS MIDWAY HONOR
Apollo senior Ryan Gatton has been named the 2019-20 Midway University/KHSAA Male Bowling Student-Athlete of the Year.
Gatton recently finished 11th as an individual at the 1st Region Tournament and helped Apollo reach the quarterfinal round of the team competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.