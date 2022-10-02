Students, faculty and staff on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus will soon play a vital role in improving mental health awareness.
The KWC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, teaming with the Wesleyan Offices of Counseling Services, is launching its own chapter of The Bandana Project, a nationwide mental health awareness and suicide prevention initiative.
According to KWC SAAC Co-President Jenna Burns, the idea came about after the 2021 NCAA Division II SAAC Midwest Super Region in Chicago. The Bandana Project was founded on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in 2016, and Wesleyan will join more than 50 chapters on college campuses nationwide.
“I immediately knew that I wanted to work to implement it on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College,” Burns said, “and I am excited to be doing so now.”
Aspiring members will undergo a certification process — they’ll pledge to support the mental health of people in their lives and work to reject the stigma associated with mental illness — and afterwards, they’ll be awarded a green bandana to tie around their backpack that shows they’re available to talk.
The idea is to help bridge the gap between the student body and the college’s counseling and other health services.
“Statistically speaking, 40% of students who need mental health services while in college don’t seek out services,” said KWC Director of Counseling Services Terri Petzold. “Even though we do offer services and students are receptive to it here on campus, we believe we’re missing a population. We want students to know there is help available; they’re not here by themselves, we want them to know we’re here for them.”
Petzold, who helped revamp Wesleyan’s counseling services when she arrived on campus four years ago, noted the tight-knit community at Wesleyan — and that adding peer-to-peer availability will only help in furthering mental health awareness.
“Over the past four years, we’ve been trying to decrease the stigma while also increasing awareness as well,” she said. “The Bandana Project is another way we can decrease that stigma.
“Some people just need to talk to somebody and let them know what they’re going through.”
Over the last four years, more than 200 KWC students have undergone Mental Health First Aid and QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training in order to help their classmates with mental health and suicide prevention. With the addition of The Bandana Project, it’ll add another layer of assistance.
For KWC’s vast student-athlete population, Petzold added, she wants to be viewed in a similar capacity to trainers or coaches.
“Our goal is to help them just like they would if they reached out to an athletic trainer or an orthopedic doctor or a nurse practitioner,” she said. “They’re very comfortable doing that, but we hope they are one day able to do that with our services. ... The hardest step on campus sometimes is walking into my office, because students feel very vulnerable.
“Coming from high school, it’s quite a transition to get used to a college setting, especially for our athletes with that extra load of workouts and practices and games and being gone on trips to games — there’s some added stressors. I’m excited about this project being on campus for our athletes and all of our students. Once they see that green bandana, any student can come up and talk to that person.”
For Burns, who also runs track and field for Wesleyan, it’s an effort that hits close to home.
“We hope that a wave of green will spread around campus as the project picks up speed,” she said. “As someone who has struggled with mental health and also watched those close to me struggle, this project is very personal to me.
“I am very grateful for the support I have received to make it a reality.”
