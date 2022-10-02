Bandana Project feature

A green bandana is tied to a backpack belonging to a member of The Bandana Project, a nationwide mental health awareness and suicide prevention initiative that Kentucky Wesleyan College joined last week.

 Photo from The Bandana Project

Students, faculty and staff on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus will soon play a vital role in improving mental health awareness.

The KWC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, teaming with the Wesleyan Offices of Counseling Services, is launching its own chapter of The Bandana Project, a nationwide mental health awareness and suicide prevention initiative.

