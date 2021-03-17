Western Kentucky University junior midfielder Ambere Barnett has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.
This is the second career conference weekly award for the former Owensboro Catholic High School star, as well as her first of the season and her first since 2018.
Barnett scored WKU’s lone goal against Florida Atlantic Friday night, propelling the Lady Toppers to a 1-1 tie. The result ended the Owls’ home winning streak against C-USA opponents that dated back to the 2018 season. It also brought WKU’s league point total to seven, which leads all teams in the conference and puts the Lady Toppers (4-1-1, 2-0-1 in C-USA) in first place in the East division.
Her score came off a corner kick and was her fifth goal of the season. She’s currently scoring one goal per game, which ties as the conference leader and is eighth in the nation. Her 2.40 points per game leads the league and is 14th among all NCAA Division I student-athletes. Her .812 shot accuracy is second in C-USA and 20th in the country.
In Barnett’s collegiate career, she has scored 17 goals, which is tied for the 10th most in WKU history. Her 16 career assists are tied for fourth in the Lady Toppers’ record book, and her 50 career points is tied for seventh all-time.
