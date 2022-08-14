UK camp feature

University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, left, and football coach Mark Stoops, pictured leaving the field together after a game in 2019, met with the media Saturday at Kroger Field.

 UK Athletics

Mitch Barnhart may have wanted to turn the page, but it’s clear that tensions remain within the University of Kentucky athletic department.

The UK athletic director addressed recent remarks — the back-and-forth between men’s basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops on social media — during media availability Saturday at Kroger Field. Barnhart reeled off a list of the university’s athletic achievements over the past year and the school’s plans for facility upgrades at Memorial Coliseum, Kroger Field, Nutter Fieldhouse and a new tennis complex, among other projects, in an effort to move past what has essentially become a football vs. basketball quarrel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.