Mitch Barnhart may have wanted to turn the page, but it’s clear that tensions remain within the University of Kentucky athletic department.
The UK athletic director addressed recent remarks — the back-and-forth between men’s basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops on social media — during media availability Saturday at Kroger Field. Barnhart reeled off a list of the university’s athletic achievements over the past year and the school’s plans for facility upgrades at Memorial Coliseum, Kroger Field, Nutter Fieldhouse and a new tennis complex, among other projects, in an effort to move past what has essentially become a football vs. basketball quarrel.
“I assure you I’ve talked to both coaches, and they’re extremely competitive, and that’s where I want them to be,” Barnhart read from a prepared statement. “I’m glad they’re competitive and they are proud of their programs. Like all of us, they want their students and their teams to be successful.
“What occurred this week is not who we are, it’s not who we want to be, and I’ve communicated that directly and we’ll continue to work our way through that.”
Though Stoops and Calipari haven’t spoken directly, with the men’s basketball team enjoying its preseason trip to the Bahamas, Barnhart expects them to patch things up quickly when they’re both in Lexington.
“They’re both grown men that are iconic people in our program,” Barnhart said. “I would expect and anticipate that they’ll manage that like pros.”
Earlier in the day, however, Stoops stood his ground.
“I don’t care what anyone says about their program,” he said. “That’s not my business, that’s not my lane. When you start talking about my program and others we compete against — me, I don’t do that, I stay in my lane. That’s in defense of my players, defense of the work that we’ve done.
“Believe me, we want to continue to push, but don’t demean or distract from the hard work and the dedication and the commitment that people have done to get to this point. I don’t need to apologize for that, and I won’t.”
Stoops even doubled down on what he, his staffs and his players have accomplished over the past decade.
“There are so many people — so many fans, so many coaches, so many players — that have sacrificed so much to improve at the level we’ve improved at,” he added. “Listen, we all know, this program wasn’t born on third base. Some may, but I can promise you this football team didn’t wake up on third base. We did a lot of work.
“We understand history, that’s great. I embrace it and love it, the history of our basketball team, proud of it. I love it. I didn’t have that history. We understand we’re creating it. I also understand people want to win now. I also know it’s my responsibility to get to the postseason and win.”
This time, it was Calipari who responded on Twitter prior to his team’s game Saturday.
“I was told about comments Mark Stoops made in his press conference,” he wrote. “I reached out to Mark Thursday and will try again. Comparing our athletic department to others was my bad. I have supported Mark and the football team through good and bad. I will continue to support them and cheer them on.
“Now I’ll do what I’ve done for 30 years: Coach my team and block out the clutter.”
Barnhart reiterated the university’s vision for the future, noting that there are no plans for a new basketball practice facility — which sparked Calipari’s “basketball school” comments to begin with.
“We’ve enhanced that facility over and over again,” he said. “It continues to be a state-of-the-art facility because we take really good care of it. We’ll continue to make improvements as we see fit and as we’re working through that. We always do that, we always have. We never stop looking at ways we can enhance our program.”
Intent on moving forward, Barnhart simply said that he’d like to see more gratitude from both sides.
“The grownups are going to have to figure it out be a little better,” he said. “I think sometimes when you get a little success, you can be a little entitled. We’re going to make sure we’re not entitled.
“They’ve been provided every opportunity to do the very things they want to do to be successful. That isn’t changing as long as I’m in the chair. We will have that support. If that’s not good enough, coaches change a lot in today’s world.”
