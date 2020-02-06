Apollo’s Parker Bates, Owensboro’s Austin Gough and Owensboro Catholic’s Drew Hartz have been named to the 2019 Kentucky High School Football All-State Second Team, as announced by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Bates, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior offensive lineman, was the anchor in helping Apollo lead Class 6-A in rushing with 310 yards per game on the ground.
“Parker has great size and a high football IQ,” said former Apollo coach Phillip Hawkins, who coached Bates for two seasons. “He is an FBS-level offensive lineman that helped our team rush for over 3,000 yards this year, and he is one of the better linemen that I have coached in my career.”
Gough, a 6-foot, 204-pound junior linebacker, missed the first eight games of the year recovering from a preseason leg injury, but he returned to help the Red Devils reach the semifinals of the Class 5-A playoffs. In six games, he recorded 35 tackles with one stop for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
“Within a couple weeks of coming back, he was playing great football for us,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said of Gough, who was a first-team all-state selection as a sophomore. “By the end of the postseason, he was playing linebacker at a really high level for us. Physically, he’s very talented, but he’s also a very cerebral player.
“We’re very fortunate that Austin plays for Owensboro High School, and we’re very excited for his senior season.”
Hartz, a 6-3, 195-pound senior quarterback, led the state in all classifications with 4,173 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He completed 70.7% of his passes and even rushed for a pair of TDs, as well.
“I’m just proud that Drew’s getting the recognition that he deserves,” Aces coach Jason Morris said. “He’s been very successful here at Owensboro Catholic, and we’ve ridden his arm for three years now. The records and the accolades that he received this year were well-deserved.
“It’s just one more thing that proves he’s a top-level quarterback, and the future is very bright for Drew.”
Michael Mayer, whose impressive play on both sides of the ball helped Covington Catholic win the Kentucky Class 5-A championship, was selected as Mr. Football for the 2019 season.
Louisville Male’s Chris Wolfe, former coach at Hancock County, and Mayfield’s Joe Morris guided their respective schools to Class 6-A and 2-A championship appearances and shared coach of the year honors.
A 6-4, 232-pound tight end and linebacker, Mayer caught 50 passes for 970 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 64 yards and two TDs on offense. Defensively, Mayer totaled 99 tackles with 7.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also forced five forced fumbles and had four interceptions, returning one for a TD.
Mayer, who has signed a national letter of intent to play collegiately at Notre Dame, continued his two-way play in Covington Catholic’s 14-7 state-title victory over Frederick Douglass. He caught a team-high five passes for 68 yards and made 6.5 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, as the Colonels earned their second 5-A crown in three seasons.
Morris led Mayfield to a 13-2 finish with 10 consecutive victories before the Cardinals fell 34-31 to Somerset in the 2-A final. Wolfe’s Male squad began 14-0 in its quest to repeat as 6-A champion before the Bulldogs lost 28-6 to Louisville Trinity in the final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.