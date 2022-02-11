Wyatt Battaile poured in a career-best 30 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team claimed an 82-79 overtime victory over conference foe Tiffin on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
Battaile, a senior guard, knocked down 10-of-17 shots from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and also grabbed eight rebounds for the Panthers (12-13, 7-10 in G-MAC), who captured their first overtime victory in five tries this season.
“I’ve told our guys a handful of times that I don’t think there’s a team in the country that’s more prepared than us for those end-of-game scenarios,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “I thought we executed as well as we could, not even in the overtime but the last seven or eight minutes of the game.
“Wyatt really came out and made plays from the start. And Wyatt’s decision-making down the stretch of the game was remarkable.”
Battaile scored 10 of the Panthers’ first 12 points to set the tone for his evening, and he finished with 17 points in the first half as Wesleyan built a 39-33 lead at intermission.
KWC pulled ahead by 12 points on Battaile’s 3-pointer with 16:26 left in the game, but Tiffin (9-14, 4-11) responded in the form of a 21-4 scoring outburst over the next seven minutes.
Wesley Jordan, who led all scorers with 31 points, converted a three-point play to give the Dragons a 58-53 advantage with 9:27 remaining.
Wesleyan battled back for a 63-62 lead on Jomel Boyd’s top-of-the-key 3 with 5:57 left, but neither team could seize control.
Jordan made another 3 for a 73-70 edge at 1:46, but Sasha Sukhanov drilled a baseline jumper to keep the Panthers within striking distance. Battaile was fouled on a drive with 6.4 seconds left and split a pair of foul shots to send the game to overtime.
Battaile knocked down another midrange jumper that pushed KWC to an 80-77 lead within the final minute of the extra period. Tiffin’s Tylin Lockett-Fuller made two free throws with 21 seconds to go, and Jamil Wilson and Battaile each went 1-for-2 at the line down the stretch to make it a three-point margin. The Dragons’ game-tying heave from halfcourt was no good.
Antonio Thomas finished with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Wesleyan, and Jordan Roland added 13 points.
“And, defensively, (Thomas) was really competing,” Cooper said. “He was competing and doing the best he can. Antonio, it’s been good to see him emerge.”
The Panthers shot 45.9% from the field, including 10-of-19 from 3-point range (52.6%), and converted 16-of-20 foul shots (80%) with 15 turnovers.
Lockett-Fuller and Dalaino Walker posted 19 and 17 points, respectively, for Tiffin, which made 46.3% shots from the field, 8-of-27 from long distance (29.6%) and 9-of-13 at the free-throw line (69.2%) with 14 turnovers. Despite being outrebounded 40-34, the Dragons finished with the advantage in second-chance scoring (16-12) and points in the paint (42-24).
“This is a good win for us,” Cooper said. “It’s always a close game with Tiffin. We haven’t played them one time where it’s been a runaway game. Even when we got up 13 early in the second half, I think our guys sensed they weren’t going away.
“Grinding out these wins has been extremely competitive, and they all feel good.”
KWC will look for its third consecutive win Saturday when the Panthers host Ashland at the Sportscenter.
TIFFIN 33 40 6 — 79
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 39 34 9 — 82
Tiffin (79) — Jordan 31, Lockett-Fuller 19, Walker 17, Taylor 8, Foreman 2, Williams 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (82) — Battaile 30, Thomas 17, Roland 13, Boyd 7, Boyle 6, Sukhanov 6, Wilson 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.