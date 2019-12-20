Wyatt Battaile poured in a career-best 27 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team captured its third conference win in four tries with an 85-77 victory over Trevecca Nazarene Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
Battaile, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, came off the bench to make 7-of-13 shots from the field, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, and convert 9-of-11 free throws. The Pikeville native scored 11 points in just over two minutes late in the game to hold off the late-pushing Trojans.
"I think my teammates and me are coming along and finding that chemistry offensively as the season's gone along," said Battaile, in his first season with the Panthers. "It's our first time playing together, so it's gonna take us a little bit of time.
"Everybody played well tonight and did a great job finding me, so I was able to have a good night."
The Panthers (4-6, 3-1 in G-MAC) built a 23-12 lead midway through the first half, but Trevecca (1-11, 1-3) answered back with a 9-0 run of its own. Erik Bell's free throw with three seconds left in the half gave Wesleyan a 35-34 advantage at intermission.
The Trojans quickly jumped on top in the second half, going up 49-43 following a three-point play by Reed Smith. From there, however, KWC answered with a 16-0 burst -- capped off by Battaile's 3-pointer that put his team up 59-49 with 10:03 remaining.
According to KWC coach Drew Cooper, it was a sign of resiliency from his squad.
"I thought when we got down six, we were either gonna grow up and do something we haven't done, or we were gonna get beat," the second-year coach said. "It was nice to see that our guys didn't really bat an eye.
"There was a period there for four, five, six possessions in a row, where we ran something different and scored every time on it. It's good to see that kind of execution when our backs were against the wall a little bit."
A 3-pointer by Smith brought the Trojans back within seven, but the Panthers were able to push their lead back to double digits and hold off Trevecca for the remainder of the contest.
"After we made our run, we were talking about how we had them in a similar spot in the first half, and they came back," Cooper said. "I'm happy for our guys because we've been on the flip side of those kinds of games."
Senior guard Adam Goetz added 20 points and five assists for Wesleyan, and junior guard Jo Griffin chipped in 11 points with six assists. Junior forward Stew Currie led the team with eight rebounds, with Battaile hauling in seven boards.
For the game, the Panthers shot 48.1% from the field, including 10-of-26 from 3-point range (38.5%), and made 23-of-31 free throws (74.2%). They turned the ball over just seven times and recorded 22 assists on 26 made shots.
"We're doing a great job of passing the basketball and being fundamental with our offensive execution," Cooper said. "To have 22 assists on 26 baskets is a tremendous ratio. That's how we want to play."
Smith scored 25 points to pace the Trojans, who made 53.8% of their shots from the field, 8-of-21 from distance (38.1%) and 13-of-18 foul shots (72.2%). Chris Rogers added 15 points, and Austin Wills and Adam Webb scored 13 points apiece.
KWC returns to action Sunday with a home matchup against No. 4 Lincoln Memorial, with the Panthers feeling like they're on an upswing moving forward.
"Every conference game for us is big," Battaile said. "It's our last conference game before we go home for the break. We've obviously got a big one Sunday, but as far as conference goes, this is it. We wanted to finish strong, go 3-1 in the conference and really keep improving, and I think we did that.
"I definitely say we're improving, but we still have a long way to go, and we know that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.