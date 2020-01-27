Wyatt Battaile does a little bit of everything for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, in his first year with the program, has emerged as a do-it-all contributor for coach Drew Cooper’s squad — and he’s played a key role in helping the Panthers battle for a postseason conference berth.
The Pikeville native, who transferred to Wesleyan following a one-season stop at the University of Louisville, currently ranks second on the team with 10.3 points per game to go along with his 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per outing.
For the last three games, Battaile has carved out a role for himself in the Panthers’ starting lineup — posting averages of 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during that stretch.
According to Cooper, having Battaile on the floor gives his team a flexibility that it hasn’t had before.
“The best thing about Wyatt is he can play 1 through 4,” Cooper said. “He has taken practice reps at the point guard spot, and we’ve found him out here bringing the ball up the floor and getting us into our offense. Defensively and offensively, he knows the spots at the 4, and he can do everything in between.
“His skill set, in compilation with his height and his athleticism, is very valuable at this level.”
Most recently, Battaile scored 17 of his game-high 19 points during the first half of Thursday’s 65-51 win over Lake Erie. He made all five 3-point attempts before intermission, helping lift his shooting to 40.2% from beyond the arc for the year. Battaile grabbed seven rebounds, as well.
“He’s one of the few players that we have that can erase mistakes with his length and athleticism,” Cooper continued. “He’s so polished offensively and he’s so diverse of an offensive player, that he has been great for us. He fits right into the system with how we wanna play, and he’s playing very comfortable basketball.”
It wasn’t always like that, however.
Even though Battaile has played consistent minutes through the course of the season, his only starts had been the Panthers’ preseason games and their season opener against Bellarmine. That is, until recently, when getting out of the gate quickly has been Battaile’s main priority.
“Letting him come off the bench and settle into the flow of the games has given him some confidence,” Cooper said, “and putting him back in the starting lineup has allowed him to know he can play at this level.”
Battaile, who had spoken to Cooper and assistant coach Tyler Hochstetler a number of times before committing to Louisville, always trusted the Panthers’ coaching staff — even before he ever came to Owensboro.
“When I decided to transfer from Louisville, this was one of the top offers I was looking at,” he said. “... I knew the program was going the right way. I thought it’d be a great opportunity, and I’m glad I did it.”
Now, with just eight games left in the regular season and Wesleyan sitting at 7-11 and 6-5 in league play, Battaile believes Wesleyan is in good position moving forward.
“We’re definitely growing,” he said. “We have these growing pains sometimes. We’ve got freshmen, sophomores and a lot of juniors playing together. It’s our first time playing together. Even in January, there’s gonna be some rough patches here and there, and we’re starting to work through that.”
After all, Battaile added, with what he’s seen out of this squad already, he has no reason to think otherwise.
“I think the sky’s the limit,” he said. “Coach Coop sees a lot in us. You see us play here at home against a team like Lincoln Memorial. In our opinion, we should’ve won that game, and they’re a nationally-ranked team.
“I think we can compete with anybody when we’re really on our game and really playing together. The sky’s the limit for us.”
