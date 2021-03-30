After a pair of hard-fought, down-to-the-wire victories in the semifinals Saturday, Apollo and Meade County are set to square off in the girls’ 3rd Region Tournament championship game Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.
The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, with a trip to the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament on the line.
Apollo (15-6) advanced following a 46-45 win over Breckinridge County, while Meade County (14-8) held off Owensboro Catholic for a 47-46 victory.
The experienced E-Gals also enter on a five-game winning streak — including a 9th District title victory — and have won seven of their last eight outings.
“I think they’re ready,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said of her players. “We’ve been pretty battle-tested these last five games or so. It’s tournament time.
“We have five seniors who are really stepping up and being vocal leaders, staying focused not just on the floor but off the floor, with scouting reports and film.”
In Apollo’s semifinal victory, junior guard Shelbie Beatty led the E-Gals with 16 points and 11 rebounds, senior forward Zoe Floyd added 11 points, and senior wing Amber Dunn recorded seven points and nine boards.
Getting team-wide production has been key to Apollo’s postseason run, Payne said, especially when teams key in on stopping senior guard Kassidy Daugherty (12.4 ppg) and junior guard Amaya Curry (11.5 ppg).
“It’s been a blessing for different kids to step up at different times,” Payne added. “Now, we have these others that are stepping up in pressure situations. That’s taking the load off of (Daugherty and Curry).
“When other teams try to zero in on two or three players, it’s really worked to our benefit.”
Meade County, meanwhile, is led by eighth-grade guard Peyton Bradley (17.5 ppg), who posted 13 points in the Lady Waves’ semifinal win. Senior forward D Griffen added 12 points and scored multiple key buckets down the stretch, and senior guard Jenna Gallimore (10.9 ppg) connected on a game-winning layup with 4.5 seconds remaining.
“I wouldn’t say we’re playing great, but we’re playing well enough,” Lady Waves coach Dina Hackert said. “Right now, well enough is a good thing.
“We haven’t played a great game yet. We haven’t put four full quarters together. We’ll have to do that against Apollo come Tuesday night, but we’re happy to be here.”
Payne knows her team is likely in for another battle.
“We’ll have our hands full with Bradley,” she said. “Even though she’s an eighth-grader, she doesn’t play like an eighth-grader. She knows the game, she stays poised, she’s crafty, she doesn’t play too fast.
“We’ve really got to focus on her, but then they got Griffen inside. She’s athletic and a handful the rim. Gallimore is a really great player, and she’s not afraid to take the big shots.
“They’re just scrappy. They can go deep, and they all get the job done.”
