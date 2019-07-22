Kobe Kelly led a balanced attack with nine points to drive the Bearcats past DC Thunder in a well-played 5th-6th Grade division elimination game on Sunday night in the 46th Annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament at Kendall-Perkins Park.
The Bearcats led 15-13 at halftime and increased their advantage to 24-18 entering the final six minutes of play.
DC Thunder mounted a strong challenge down the stretch, but the Bearcats were able to hold on for the victory.
Jacob Chapman scored a game-best 10 points to pace DC Thunder, which also got eight points from Demarion Black and seven from Jack Labhart.
For the Bearcats, Deion Winstead added seven points and Avant Baxter scored six.
DC THUNDER 8-5-5-12 -- 30
BEARCATS 9-6-9-16 -- 40
DC Thunder (30) -- Chapman 10, Black 8, Labhart 7, Farmer 3, Hamilton 2.
Bearcats (40) -- Kelly 9, Winstead 7, Baxter 6, Morris 5, Boultinghouse 4, Dunn 3, Ford 3, Jackson 3.
SATURDAY'S LATE RESULTS
MEN'S OPEN
BLUE STREAK 49, THE PROCESS 35
Leading 20-13 at intermission, Blue Streak went on a game-deciding 20-9 third-quarter run to pull away from the Process in a first-round game.
J Davis scored a game-high 22 points, including 11 in the tell-tale third period, to drive Blue Streak to victory. R Braxton added 15 points for the winners.
The Process was led by Brett Hall, who scored 15 points. Chris Hobbs added six points.
The Process outscored Blue Streak 13-9 in the final period, but it was not enough.
BLUE STREAK 11-9-20-9 -- 49
THE PROCESS 3-10-9-13 -- 35
Blue Streak (49) -- Davis 22, Braxton 15, Wilkes 7, McFarland 3, Campbell 2.
The Process (35) -- Hall 14, Hobbs 6, Logsdon 5, Mattas 4, Jacques 2, Gilmer 2, Jackson 2.
MEN'S 35-AND-OVER
TRI-STATE GREATS 52, WILLIAMS BARBER SHOP 48
DaMon Dowell scored 15 points and Marvin Gray added 14 as Tr-State Greats rallied past Williams Barber Shop in the second half.
Williams Barber Shop led 28-19 at halftime, but Tri-State Greats went on a 33-20 run over the final two periods of play to pull out the victory.
Brandon Hightower added 10 points for the winners.
Williams Barber Shop got 11 points from Drew Bell, nine from Marshall Sanders and eight from Robert Sawyers.
WILLIAMS BARBER SHOP|13-15-8-12 -- 48
TRI-STATE GREATS|12-7-12-21 -- 52
Williams Barber Shop (48) -- Bell 11, Sanders 9, Sawyers 8, Adams 6, Maddox 5, Carter 4, Muph 3, Burnett 2.
Tri-State Greats (52) -- Dowell 15, Gray 14, Hightower 10, Darrett 5, Northington 4, Marlin 2, Sanners 2.
