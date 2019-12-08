Jalen Rose scored a game-high 27 points, and Kayode Daboiku finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, as the Brescia University men's basketball team fell 98-93 to visiting Alice Lloyd on Saturday at the Moore Center.
Andre Peralta-Werns added 16 points for the Bearcats (4-8, 1-1 in RSC), which shot 51.5% from the field and made 15-of-30 3-point attempts for 50%. Damontae Barnhill chipped in 11 points and seven assists.
Blake Smith and Bryce Stone scored 19 points apiece for Alice Lloyd (7-5, 1-1), which shot a blistering 56.1% from the floor and made 12-of-28 from distance (42.9%). Ian Lee added 17 points, Noah Young scored 14 points, and Colyn Sturgill and Tanner Perdue chipped in 10 points each.
Brescia plays again Monday with a home matchup against Fisk.
WOMENALICE LLOYD 64, BRESCIA 56
Princess Holloway and Cassidy Moss scored 12 points apiece as the Lady Bearcats fell at home. Moss also grabbed a game-best eight rebounds.
Brescia shot just 26.8% from the field, including 6-of-25 from 3 (24%), and made 6-of-11 free throws (54.5%).
Haley Hall scored 16 points to pace Alice Lloyd (6-4, 1-1), which shot 43.6% from the floor and made 6-of-17 from deep (35.3%) and 10-of-20 at the free-throw line (50%). Katie Moore and Shelby Davis finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Lady Bearcats (3-12, 0-2) play again Saturday with a home matchup against league foe Midway.
