A torrid second-half comeback attempt by the Brescia University men's basketball team fell just short on Tuesday night.
Trailing by as many as 16 points, BU trimmed its deficit to three in the waning minutes before falling to visiting Bethel (Tenn.) University 87-80 in a fast-paced, entertaining matchup before a good crowd at the Moore Center.
"In the first half, we gave up 11 offensive rebounds and made 13 turnovers," said Brescia head coach Brian Skortz, whose team trailed 46-33 at intermission. "When you do that, a quality team like Bethel is going to convert and make it tough on you.
"We've struggled at times with the little things that matter."
It didn't take long for Bethel (6-3) to secure early control.
Javonte Ellis scored five points in a 9-0 burst that pushed the Wildcats in front 15-5 at the 15-minute mark of the opening half.
With just over four minutes to play, Ricky Shuford's basket drew the Bearcats (3-5) within seven, but Bethel answered quickly -- getting 3-pointers from Ellis and Charles Cobb in a 10-0 spree that made it 45-28 at the 1:50 mark.
The Wildcats maintained control in the first five minutes of the second half, with Noah Chatman's layup stretching the lead to 15-43 at 15:25, but the Bearcats were significantly sharper the rest of the way.
"I thought after the first five minutes of the second half we played our best basketball," Skortz said. "We have stretches where we play very well at both ends of the floor, and for us I believe it's just a matter of being more consistent and putting it together like that for 40 minutes."
Brescia put together an 11-2 run midway through the second half, and it was basically a dogfight the rest of the way -- Bethel answering the challenge each time the Bearcats pulled within seven points.
Bethel led 81-72 after a basket by Cayden Edmonson at 2:33, but BU got two free throws from Kayode Daboiku, a layup by Lezra Means, and a putback by Shuford over the next minute to pull within 81-78.
The Bearcats were still within three after a basket by Demontae Barnhill at 0:53, but down the stretch a layup by Edmonson and a pair of free throws by Jacob Rose sealed it.
Daboiku, a multifaceted 6-5 power forward, led all scorers with 25 points, adding eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Brescia also got 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Barnhill and 17 points and six rebounds from Shuford.
Brescia shot 49% from the field, but was just 5-of-23 (22%) from distance. The Bearcats turned the ball over 18 times.
Bethel was paced by Ellis (18 points, nine rebounds, four steals), Edmonson (17 points, 10 rebounds), Cameron Ricks (12 points), Chatman (11 rebounds, four assists) and point guard Jarred Walker (10 assists).
The Wildcats shot 49% overall, 24% from 3-point range, and won the rebounding battle, 44-36. Bethel committed 17 floor errors.
Brescia is back in action Friday against Southeastern (Fla.) University in a NAIA showcase called The Show in Kingsport, Tennessee.
BETHEL 87
Ellis 18, Edmonson 17, Ricks 12, Sankaray 9, Walker 8, Cobb 7, Chatman 6, Clements 6, Rose 4.
BRESCIA 80
Daboiku 25, Barnhill 18, Shuford 17, Cunningham 5, Rose 4, Gibbs 4, Peralta-Werns 4, Means 2, Beckham 2, Stewart 1.
