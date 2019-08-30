Bears rally past WKU in 4th quarter

BOWLING GREEN -- The Tyson Helton era did not begin as planned or anticipated for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday night.
Leading by two touchdowns entering the fourth quarter, WKU surrendered 21 unanswered points down the stretch to Central Arkansas, which pulled off a 35-28 upset before 17,120 disappointed fans on an otherwise picture-perfect evening for football at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The result was eerily similar to WKU's loss to another FCS team, Maine, which rallied from an early 21-point deficit to prevail 31-28 in last year's home opener.
"It's disappointing," said Helton, a former WKU offensive coordinator making his head coaching debut for the Hilltoppers. "I thought there were a lot of things we did well, but we're still trying to learn how to win -- good teams find a way to win in the fourth quarter.
"We've got to regroup, correct our mistakes, and come back strong next week at FIU."
With the Toppers on top 28-14, Central Arkansas pulled within a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter when wide receiver Lujuan Winningham hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Breylin Smith.
On the ensuing possession, Western drove deep into Bears territory, but the drive stalled and Cory Munson's 32-yard field goal attempt was wide to the left -- opening the door for a Central Arkansas comeback.
On the very next play, running back Carlos Blackman, on a well-disguised option pass, tossed an 80-yard touchdown to a wide-open Winningham, who streaked untouched down the near sideline to tie the contest at 28.
The Hilltoppers went three-and-out on their next possession, and Central Arkansas drove from its own 26 to the WKU 1-yard line via two long pass plays, setting the stage for Blackman's 1-yard TD blast at 6:51, which proved to be the game winner.
WKU had two more possessions in the waning minutes, but failed to convert each time on fourth down, setting off a wild postgame celebration by the Central Arkansas players and coaches.
"Hats off to them," Helton said. "They got behind us on the back end and their quarterback made some big plays -- he was outstanding.
"We've just got to finish drives better. To win football games, you've got to be able to score at critical times in the fourth quarter, and we weren't able to do that in this one."
The game started with a bang for WKU when converted defensive back Gaej Walker scored from 68 yards out on the first play from scrimmage.
Midway through the first period, the Hilltoppers went in front 14-0 when quarterback Steven Duncan connected with Joshua Simon for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
A Duncan interception, however, set up the Bears' first score -- a 23-yard TD pass from Smith to Winningham at 8:59 of the second quarter.
WKU answered on its ensuing possession when Duncan scored on a 3-yard run, but Central Arkansas came right back -- Tyler Hudson scoring on a 4-yard pass from Smith with 26 seconds remaining in the half.
Western scored the only points in the third period when Walker broke loose for a 10-yard TD run that pushed the Hilltoppers in front by 14 points -- merely setting the stage, as it turned out, for the Bears' fourth-quarter comeback.
Central Arkansas rolled up 404 passing yards on a veteran WKU defense that is projected to be one of the team's strengths this fall.
Winningham shredded the Hilltopper secondary, catching eight passes for 222 yards and three scores.
WKU's Walker, meanwhile, led all rushers with 152 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.
"We didn't get the job done," Walker said. "Good teams respond to adversity, and we've got to respond the right way moving forward."
